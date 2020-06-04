Anglo advocates for Judea and Samaria voice support for Trump

A group of English-speaking advocates on behalf of Judea and Samaria voiced their support for US President Donald Trump, after Yesha Council head David Elhayani said that Trump was not a friend of Israel.“Israel has never had as good of a friend in the White House as President Trump, and his friendship in diplomatic circles, security and legal issues is unprecedented. President Trump has withdrawn from the Iran deal, moved the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem our capital, and recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” said the group, whose members described themselves as international liaisons for Judea and Samaria. “Trump’s vision for peace recognizes the undeniable truth that Israel has legitimate and rightful claims to Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley. While we share concerns over the details of the plan and how it will affect our day to day lives, we are cautiously optimistic about the application of sovereignty. We look forward to seeing the final plan and will express our thoughts in a constructive way at that time. “We remain grateful to President Trump, Vice President Pence, Secretary Pompeo, White House Special Advisor Jared Kushner, Ambassador Friedman and the entire Administration for their efforts to bring peace and security to our region,” said the group.Included in its membership was Marc Zell who chairs Republicans Overseas Israel, Elad Metsuyanim of American Friends of Ariel, Sondra Oster Baras of Christian Friends of Israeli Communities, Hebron Jewish Community Anglo Spokesman Yishai Fleisher, Ruth Lieberman of The Yes! Israel Project and Ezri Tubri Boomerang Fighting for Israel.