The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Animal rights activists demand release of injured turkeys from farm

Approximately 9 million turkeys are killed annually in the country out of approximately 630 million killed globally.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 31, 2020 13:29
bird flu turkeys 298.88 (photo credit: AP)
bird flu turkeys 298.88
(photo credit: AP)
Animal rights activists gathered on Friday morning outside of a turkey farm in Kibbutz Hatzor Ashdod and demanded that injured animals which were harmed due to the conditions of the coop be released to rescue farms.
The animals rights organization stated that industrialized farms are a breeding ground for the development and spread of viruses and bacteria which are resistant to antibiotics.
Pandemics such as coronavirus are "an expected result of how people raise food, trade and consume animals, and change their environments," according to a recent report by the United Nations.
The activists, keeping social distancing regulations during their protest, intended to expose the abuse of turkeys in the turkey industry, in particular in Israel, which holds the world record for turkey consumption per capita (6.5 kilograms of turkey per person on average).
The event is part of the international series called Meat the Victims, which occurs every few months in a different country and involves activists entering locations in which animals are taken advantage of.
The activists call for "non-violence, call for compassion for the weak, and use respectful language to communicate with the local workers," according to a press release.
Approximately 9 million turkeys are killed annually in the country out of approximately 630 million killed globally.
Turkeys grown to be eaten are genetically enhanced so that they are incapable of reproducing naturally, flying or escaping. Female turkeys are injected in order  to reproduce, while the turkeys have the ends of their beaks cut off so that they cannot attack one another within the tightly-knit coop.
The activists praised the nature of the wild turkeys, which they state are curious birds who raise their young for five months.


Tags Turkey animal rights animal abuse Farming
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For Gamzu to win, gov't needs to get politics out of the way By JPOST EDITORIAL
Steinitz on breaking the Arab boycott and becoming an energy superpower By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between West Papua and the West Bank By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Police vs. the citizens reflects public outrage By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Yair Lapid’s delusions about the Democrats By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by