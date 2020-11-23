The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Annual Tel Aviv run to take place digitally

To assist with the individualized-style run this year, a link to an app will be sent out to all runners before the race, which will include instructions and interactive features.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 16:40
Tel Aviv Marathon 2020 (photo credit: KAPAIM ACTIVE)
Tel Aviv Marathon 2020
(photo credit: KAPAIM ACTIVE)
In the last year sporting events have had to adapt to coronavirus restrictions by moving to digital spheres, and Tel Aviv's annual Samsung run is no exception.
"Tel Aviv-Yafo will not stop running!" said Ron Huldai, Tel Aviv-Yafo's mayor.
The race is scheduled to take place in just three months on February 19, 2021. Runners will choose between a marathon (42.195 km.), half-marathon (21.1 km.), 10 km. and 5 km. However, this year's unique circumstances mean that instead of running together, each runner will run a unique, localized course, the motto being "All Running Together Separately."
"We will not all begin from the same starting point this year," Huldai said, "but we will still feel together."
The race will also include a 'Social Track,' enabling runners to choose from a list of organizations and charities to donate to. Runners will set a donation target, and will encourage friends and family to meet it.
Different organizations and charities will be continuously added to the Track. Donations can be made via the marathon website, and will be subsequently distributed to the organizations.
Last year, some 40,000 runners took part in the race.To replicate and maintain the comradery usually found at runs, the initiators behind it – the Tel Aviv Municipality, and Kapaim as producer – orchestrated for all runners who register to receive a link to an app the day before the run.
The app will include race participation instructions, a starting ceremony, monitoring of race progress, and, perhaps most importantly, send encouraging messages and different playlist options.
Runners will be able to choose where to start their race – it could be their home, workplace, or any other specified location.
Photo sharing throughout the race will also be a feature on the app, as well as a "personalized certificate upon finishing the race," according to a press release. The race results will be "personal and confidential."
Like in a regular run, runners will also receive a race kit. They will have the option to pick it up at specified locations during the week preceding the race throughout the city, or have it delivered to their homes for an extra delivery charge. Kits will include "a drawstring bag, an official marathon running shirt, a personal runner number, a medal, a "finisher" sticker and various gifts."
"Samsung is proud to lead the largest sports event in Israel again this year, and to encourage runners to reach their limit of their abilities," said Ronen Salem, Samsung's Marketing VP. "I wish all the runners luck and primarily good health."
You can register for the run here.


Tags Tel Aviv sports running Coronavirus
