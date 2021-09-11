The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Annual Yom Kippur blood drive expected to collect hundreds of donations

Zichron Ya'acov has been hosting an annual blood drive on Yom Kippur eve for 25 years.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 11, 2021 02:48
Zichron Ya'acov will be hosting the traditional pre-Yom Kippur blood drive on Wednesday, September 15.
This blood drive is one of two annual drives that Zichron Ya'acov arranges, with the first on the eve of Yom Kippur, and the other blood drive on Remembrance Day. The aim is to support the blood banks at a time when fewer people are donating, which causes a shortage.
Over 25 years, Zichron Ya'acov has collected thousands of blood donations that have saved many thousands of lives. Last year, for instance, 291 donations were collected on Yom Kippur eve.
This year, the blood drive will happen between 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in four locations around Zichron Ya'acov: Shmura Shopping Center, The Hobbit pub, the community center and the shopping center on Route 4.
At the same time, another blood drive will be held at the Beit Tabori 1937 restaurant in Pardess Hanna between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
The blood drives are being held in accordance with instructions from the Health Ministry.
"Especially during the high holidays, which is a time for hessed and giving, there is a significant importance to blood donation," said Simon Radlich, president of the blood donators' association. "I call on everyone to come and donate and help save a life. He who saves one life, saves an entire world."
"I would like to thank the residents of Zichron Ya'acov and the area for the life-saving tradition that has been held in the city for 26 years and has helped save many thousands of lives over the years," said Director-General of MDA, Eli Bean. "There is no doubt that this blood drive, which is held during a time of severe shortage of blood, has major importance, and I ask the citizens of Israel all around the country to dedicate a few minutes to saving lives and go donate blood as an act of hessed before Yom Kippur begins."


