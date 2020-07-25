Anti-Netanyahu protester stabbed, lightly injured during demonstrations

A demonstrator was stabbed and lightly injured on Saturday evening during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council in the Gaza envelope region of southern Israel.

The protesters at the scene claimed that during the protest a group came and told them that they were not allowed to be there and attacked them.

"They shouted at us you are not allowed to be here, they punched us. They ambushed us, they spat at us. They attacked him from several directions," one of the protesters told Walla News.

Ofir Libstein, head of the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council, said following the attack that the "Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council strongly condemns any form of violence, of any kind. The right to demonstrate is one of the fundamental rights of a democratic society and Sha'ar HaNegev is a safe space for all opinions. There is no room for the brutal violence we saw tonight."

Israel Police has opened an investigation into the incident.