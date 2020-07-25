The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Anti-Netanyahu protester stabbed, lightly injured during demonstrations

"They shouted at us you are not allowed to be here, they punched us. They ambushed us, they spat at us. They attacked him from several directions," one of the protesters told Walla News.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 25, 2020 22:59
Demonstrators protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside Prime Minister official residence in Jerusalem on July 18, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Demonstrators protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside Prime Minister official residence in Jerusalem on July 18, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
A demonstrator was stabbed and lightly injured on Saturday evening during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council in the Gaza envelope region of southern Israel.
The protesters at the scene claimed that during the protest a group came and told them that they were not allowed to be there and attacked them. 
"They shouted at us you are not allowed to be here, they punched us. They ambushed us, they spat at us. They attacked him from several directions," one of the protesters told Walla News.
Ofir Libstein, head of the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council, said following the attack that the "Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council strongly condemns any form of violence, of any kind. The right to demonstrate is one of the fundamental rights of a democratic society and Sha'ar HaNegev is a safe space for all opinions. There is no room for the brutal violence we saw tonight."
Israel Police has opened an investigation into the incident.
Joint Lisk MK tweeted following the incident that "the attack on demonstrators at Sha'ar HaNegev and the stabbing one of them is a direct result of incitement from Netanyahu himself."


