Anti-Netanyahu protesters blocked from entering Jerusalem by police

According to the report, protesters are being told that they are only allowed to start protesting at 5:30 p.m.

"It is unfortunate that instead of protecting the protesters the Israel Police has become a political tool in Netanyahu's hands, used to oppress the right to protest and the Israeli democracy," a statement by the Kumi Israel (Rise Israel) Movement read.

Preparing for the 29th consecutive week of the nationwide protests against Netanyahu, the movement also noted the recent events from the US Capitol and their relevance in the Israeli context.

"The painful images from the US must be considered a clear warning sign for the price of incitement, populism and a cult of the leader," the movement noted.

