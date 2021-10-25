Arab conviction rates in mixed cities higher than rest of Israel - study

The conviction rates of Arab-Israelis who live in mixed cities are reportedly higher than other cities in Israel, according to new data that was released on Sunday by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI).

The data showed that in the past few years there has been a significant increase in Arabs who are convicted in cities like Haifa or Lod. The findings conclude overall that among those convicted in mixed, 35% of them are Arab-Israelis. However, Arab-Israelis make up only approximately 10% of the population on average in those communities.

51% of convicted minors in mixed cities are Arab, and 40% of convicted minors in the whole country.

Over half of convicted felons in cities such as Lod and Acre are Arab-Israeli - 52% and 54% respectively.

In Tel Aviv, Arabs make up 21% of those convicted, while they only make up a little more than 16% of the city's population.

ISRAELI ARABS protest against violence, organized crime and recent killings within the Arab sector, in the town of Umm el-Fahm earlier this year. (credit: RONI OFER/FLASH90)

There have been many recent reports of murders in Arab-Israeli communities - to an extent where the Shin Bet (Israeli Security Agency) may possibly get involved.

However, the Israeli government approved a NIS 2.5 billion plan on Sunday that would fight crime and violence in Arab-Israeli society.

These conviction rates are likely due to a large majority of Arab-Israeli men in those cities not completing high school with a matriculation certificate, the IDI reports. For example, 83% of Arab men in Lod have not finished their education, with 80% in Ramle, 77% in Tel Aviv-Yafo and 70% in Acre.

On the other hand, Israel's Education and Social Equality ministries have approved a plan to increase school matriculation rates and the number of classrooms in order to reduce education gaps for Arab-Israelis, which may bring lower the rates of convicted Israeli-Arabs.

Ben-Zion Gad and Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.