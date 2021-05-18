The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Arab-Israeli sector strike across Israel, Fatah calls for 'Day of Rage'

Israeli-Arabs across the country are striking in response to the events in east Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip, and as a show of solidarity with those detained during the countrywide rioting.

By SHIRA SILKOFF  
MAY 18, 2021 18:40
Crowds gather at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City in response to Fatah's call for a Palestinian "Day of Rage," May 18th, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Crowds gather at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City in response to Fatah's call for a Palestinian "Day of Rage," May 18th, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Arab-Israeli sector held a major strike across Israel and the West Bank on Tuesday to express solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah in east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.
The strike was called by the Arab High Monitoring Committee, in response to "the war and attack on the Palestinians in Jerusalem, on Sheikh Jarrah and the al-Aqsa Mosque."
The committee's terms for the strike call for an end to the "massacre" in the Gaza Strip, the aggression in Jerusalem surrounding flashpoints such as al-Aqsa and Sheikh Jarrah, and the immediate withdrawal of right-wing Jewish "settler gangs" and police forces from Arab cities and villages. The strike is also calling for a show of solidarity with those detained during the countrywide rioting.
The strike itself encompassed the entire Arab work sector, with the exception of the private education system and the Arab health sector.
Arab activists campaigned throughout the morning, asking people not to go to work in order to support the strike. Public transport throughout the country was disrupted, and the Transportation Ministry has been working to reduce the impact as much as possible.
The medical sector declined to participate in the strike, choosing to hold a peaceful protest at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa at midday instead.
Dr. Ias Awada, a medical doctor at Rambam Health Care Campus, called on his colleagues to come to work as normal, saying that the healthcare system could not afford to strike.
"The healthcare system has a unique complexity to it, and must not be dragged into political situations," said Awada. "The health care system has repeatedly demonstrated, in every crisis, its ability to maintain the delicate fabric of our society and should serve as an example to the general public."
The strike has been both contested and supported by various members of Knesset.
Hadash MK Aida Touma-Sliman tweeted her support for the cause, saying that "the Arab public showed unity in their hopeful struggle this morning." 
 
Meanwhile, head of the Otzma Yehudit Party Itamar Ben-Gvir called for the Health and Transportation ministers to "fire the striking workers that identify with terrorism."
In his letter to the ministers, Ben-Gvir demanded that all employers be issued with unequivocal instructions making it clear that "an employee who does not come to work due to the strike is a supporter of terrorism and must be summoned to a hearing before his (or her) immediate dismissal."
He also said that if the strike is not dealt with immediately it will cause a nationalistic disaster. 
Also commenting on the ongoing tensions was Shas MK Moshe Arbel, who said that "the Arabs of Israel are not going anywhere, and neither are we - we know, we need, and live with, each other."
While it is illegal for an employee to be fired for participating in a strike, the case has been argued that as this particular strike was not organized by any labor organization or union, and is instead a political strike, employees may not be protected by labor laws.
Despite this, each case must be treated on an individual basis, as the strikers themselves are protected by workers rights and are entitled to a fair hearing before a decision on dismissal is reached, and therefore Ben-Gvir's demand for the immediate dismissal of striking workers will likely be largely ignored.
Telecommunications giant Cellcom came under fire earlier in the day after they shut down their services for an hour in solidarity with the strikes. 
"When rockets fell on innocent civilians you didn't strike," one user said in protest of their decision, with another announcing their decision to cancel their plan, saying: "I am disconnecting from a service that supports our enemy."
The Gush Etzion Regional Council announced their decision to terminate their contract with Cellcom and to find an alternative service provide instead, saying that Cellcom clearly exist in a "fantasy reality."
Cellcom released a statement on the issue, saying that they were participating in a "call for coexistence," and that they will "continue to act, serve and strengthen the IDF and all the residents of the country in these difficult days and work for the coexistence and joint work of Jews and Arabs at Cellcom."
At the same time, a "day of rage" has been called across the West Bank, with Fatah encouraging West Bank residents to confront Israeli security forces. In response to this call, large crowds have gathered at Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem and multiple people have clashed with Border Police forces.

Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.



Tags strike civil rights Arab Israeli itamar ben-gvir
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to better coordinate the image war - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

As violence rages, Netanyahu is eating what he cooked

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Pamela Peled

An open letter to Naftali Bennett: Heal our country

 By PAMELA PELED

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by