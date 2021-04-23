The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Arab-Israelis, Palestinians protest and riot in Jerusalem, West Bank

Hundreds of protesters in the city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, chanted 'In spirit and blood we redeemed al-Aqsa' following days of brawls and riots between the two communities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 23, 2021 23:41
An undercover Israeli security personnel detains a Palestinian protest at a riot near Ramallah, December 2017 (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
An undercover Israeli security personnel detains a Palestinian protest at a riot near Ramallah, December 2017
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Hundreds of Arab-Israelis and Palestinians took to the streets of Jaffa, Jerusalem and the West Bank on Friday following a recent rise in Jewish-Arab tensions during the Muslim holiday of Ramadan. 
N12 reported hundreds of protesters in the city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, some of whom chanted 'In spirit and blood we shall redeem al-Aqsa' following days of brawls and riots which erupted between Arabic and Jewish groups over claims of Jewish gentrification in the city's neighborhoods.
Knesset members from the Joint List also came to Jaffa in order express their solidarity with the protesters. 
In Jerusalem, Two residents of the Silwan neighborhood were arrested on Friday after allegedly assaulting, throwing stones and shooting fireworks toward police, the police spokesperson reported.
A security guard was also injured in the incident, and was evacuated for medical treatment. 
Meanwhile, tensions were also high in the West Bank over the weekend. 
Hundreds of Palestinians rioted at the Qalandiya checkpoint in the West Bank on Friday, while Border police dispersed rioters at Rachel's tomb near Bethlehem, according to a Ynet news report.
Also on Friday, a minor from Hebron was arrested on suspicion of attempting to carry out a stabbing attack at the Cave of the Patriarchs, after being found with a knife.
The youth arrived at one of the police checkpoints near the entrance of the religious site when police found the weapon.


