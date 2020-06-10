The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Archaeologists reveal ancient Israel ‘prehistoric snack’

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JUNE 10, 2020 14:17
A new delicatessen needs to be added to the specialties that prehistoric people in Israel consumed: snakes. A group of researchers from the Zinman Institute of Archaeology at the University of Haifa has proved for the first time that ancient populations living in the Carmel area around 15,000 year ate reptiles such as snakes and lizards together with birds and small game.
The findings of their research were published in the academic journal Scientific Reports on Wednesday.
"We know from historical sources that humans ate snakes as early as the Middle Ages, but so far there was no evidence that they did so even 15,000 years ago. It is quite possible that with the method we developed we will be able find even earlier evidence," Dr. Reuben Yeshurum, co-author of the paper together with Ma‘ayan Lev and Mina Weinstein-Evron said in a release.
The group carried out their research on bones uncovered in the Natufian site of el-Wad Terrace.
The Natufian communities lived in the area in the late Epipaleolithic, around 15,000–11,700 years ago.
The site presented large quantities of bones of several species of animals such as deers and rabbits, as well as those of reptiles. So far though, the researchers had not been able to determine whether snakes and lizards remains happened to be in the area because they had made their way to the area at a later moment, possibly attracted by the carcasses of the animals, or they were also part of the inhabitants’ diet.
The scientists analyzed the bones and conducted several taphonomical studies to identify the processes that affected their decay, comparing the results with other experiments carried out on modern bones to see how processes such as roasting, digesting, trampling or just exposing them to different weather conditions might have impacted them. They were able to conclude that the reptiles were in fact consumed by the community, even unveiling a distinction between venomous and non-venomous species of snakes – with the former which likely died in the site of natural causes, while the latter were indeed eaten.
“This study sheds light on the importance of squamate remains in zooarchaeological studies in the Natufian culture and as part of the archaeological assemblage. This research provides a sound starting point for additional experimental studies,” the archaeologists pointed out in the paper.


