The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Are Israel's jellyfish getting larger? And what could it mean? - study

Some suggest that the decrease in human presence along the country's shores that is a direct result of the coronavirus can partially explain the phenomenon.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JULY 12, 2020 16:44
The “pink jellyfish.” (photo credit: COURTESY OF UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)
The “pink jellyfish.”
(photo credit: COURTESY OF UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)
As Israel's yearly jellyfish influx approaches its apex, researchers from Haifa University have found that the jellyfish that reach Israel's shores seem to be getting larger and more diverse, according to the University of Haifa's Leon H. Charney School of Marine Sciences.
Researchers from the school have been studying the ecology and life cycle of jellyfish along Israel's coast for years. This year, as a huge swarm of jellyfish appeared off Haifa's coast, the researchers took the opportunity to get a closer look at Israel's all-too-familiar summer marine animals and were surprised when they noticed their abnormal size.
"Overall, this is the summer bloom of jellyfish that we anticipate, but there's a slight difference in the size of jellyfish – on average, they're bigger this year than in other years," explained University of Haifa Prof. Dror Angel.
Different explanation that could shed some light on the phenomenon were suggested, including the decrease in human presence along the country's shores that is a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, most researchers involved with agreed that this possibility is unlikely.
Instead, the reasons are most likely environmental ones, rather than being man-made.  
"I don't think the coronavirus has anything to do with the jellyfish," Angel insisted. "I think nature is the bigger player. We're looking at cues like changes in temperature, as these probably play a role in determining when jellyfish appear. Rainy winters or more arid winters could determine the size of the bloom the following summer.
"We haven't identified human-driven factors, like pollution, which could also be affecting the blooms. At the moment, we think natural phenomena have more of an impact than human effects."
The School of Marine Sciences, conveniently located on the doorstep of the Mediterranean Sea, pursues maritime research with practical applications.
Jellyfish affect thousands of Israelis every year. Most people consider them to be nothing more than a nuisance during their attempts to escape Israel's hot weather and enjoy the cool breeze of the Mediterranean.
That's not the case for Angel, who explains that his team is "trying to understand the ecology of the various jellyfish in our coastal waters: When do the blooms appear, why are they bigger or smaller in some years, and so on." He said that they're "also looking for missing evidence in the life cycle of the nomad jellyfish - where are certain life stages found, what eats the jellyfish and what do the jellyfish eat, how they interact with the marine system."
But jellyfish actually have the potential to address wider environmental issues, as Angel adds that his team "are exploring the use of jellyfish as a means to reduce microplastic pollution in the ocean."
He concludes that "one of the outstanding observations over the past decade is that we keep finding what we consider new jellyfish in our coastal waters. Different, intriguing species keep appearing. Although we consider them new, it's possible that they've been around and we just didn't see them until they became more abundant. It seems that the more you look, the more you see."


Tags jellyfish mediterranean sea University of Haifa Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's time for Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef to step up or step down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum The danger of denigrating America’s ‘founding f**kers’ - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Tal Harris Pandemic madness may help end the absurdities of office work By TAL HARRIS
David Weinberg Myths and facts about sovereignty – opinion By DAVID M. WEINBERG
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
3 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
4 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
5 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by