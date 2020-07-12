Are Israel's jellyfish getting larger? And what could it mean? - study

As Israel's yearly jellyfish influx approaches its apex, researchers from Haifa University have found that the jellyfish that reach Israel's shores seem to be getting larger and more diverse, according to the University of Haifa's Leon H. Charney School of Marine Sciences.Researchers from the school have been studying the ecology and life cycle of jellyfish along Israel's coast for years. This year, as a huge swarm of jellyfish appeared off Haifa's coast, the researchers took the opportunity to get a closer look at Israel's all-too-familiar summer marine animals and were surprised when they noticed their abnormal size. "Overall, this is the summer bloom of jellyfish that we anticipate, but there's a slight difference in the size of jellyfish – on average, they're bigger this year than in other years," explained University of Haifa Prof. Dror Angel.Different explanation that could shed some light on the phenomenon were suggested, including the decrease in human presence along the country's shores that is a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, most researchers involved with agreed that this possibility is unlikely. Instead, the reasons are most likely environmental ones, rather than being man-made. "I don't think the coronavirus has anything to do with the jellyfish," Angel insisted. "I think nature is the bigger player. We're looking at cues like changes in temperature, as these probably play a role in determining when jellyfish appear. Rainy winters or more arid winters could determine the size of the bloom the following summer."We haven't identified human-driven factors, like pollution, which could also be affecting the blooms. At the moment, we think natural phenomena have more of an impact than human effects."The School of Marine Sciences, conveniently located on the doorstep of the Mediterranean Sea, pursues maritime research with practical applications. Jellyfish affect thousands of Israelis every year. Most people consider them to be nothing more than a nuisance during their attempts to escape Israel's hot weather and enjoy the cool breeze of the Mediterranean. That's not the case for Angel, who explains that his team is "trying to understand the ecology of the various jellyfish in our coastal waters: When do the blooms appear, why are they bigger or smaller in some years, and so on." He said that they're "also looking for missing evidence in the life cycle of the nomad jellyfish - where are certain life stages found, what eats the jellyfish and what do the jellyfish eat, how they interact with the marine system." But jellyfish actually have the potential to address wider environmental issues, as Angel adds that his team "are exploring the use of jellyfish as a means to reduce microplastic pollution in the ocean." He concludes that "one of the outstanding observations over the past decade is that we keep finding what we consider new jellyfish in our coastal waters. Different, intriguing species keep appearing. Although we consider them new, it's possible that they've been around and we just didn't see them until they became more abundant. It seems that the more you look, the more you see."