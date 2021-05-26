The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Arrivals: We couldn’t see a future for Jewish kids in London

DORON SEITZ, 46 FROM LONDON TO MOSHAV NEHUSHA, 2001 DANIEL ENGELSMAN, 39 FROM LONDON TO RA’ANANA, 2008

By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN  
MAY 26, 2021 14:09
DORON SEITZ (right) and Daniel Engelsman of IsraTransfer (photo credit: ISRATRANSFER)
DORON SEITZ (right) and Daniel Engelsman of IsraTransfer
(photo credit: ISRATRANSFER)
Doron Seitz and his family made aliyah on August 9, 2001 – the day of the Sbarro bombing in Jerusalem. They saw images of the massive terror attack on the news before departing from London. 
“It was difficult leaving that day, of course. But I’d left my job and sold my house. Our stuff was on the way and we didn’t have much choice. But I do not regret at all coming here. In my philosophy, every place has difficulties and it’s just a matter of how you look at it.” 
Seitz had been imbued with a strong Zionist love of Israel from childhood, having been an active member and leader in his local Bnei Akiva religious youth movement. 
“Israel is where I wanted my family to grow and to be,” says the father of two sons, aged 17 and 9.
Daniel Engelsman, also from London, was brought up in a traditional Jewish household and attended Jewish schools all his life. He and his childhood sweetheart, Victoria, chose to get married in Eilat in 2006, during what turned out to be the Second Lebanon War.
“We’ve always been very Zionistic,” says Engelsman, the father of a 10-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl. “We couldn’t see a future for Jewish kids in London, so we wanted to come here.”
Seitz and Engelsman crossed paths in 2008, while Engelsman was still in London and Seitz was on a temporary sojourn in Italy; his wife, Zefi, is from Milan.  
Knowing he wanted to make aliyah, Engelsman had specialized in currency exchange since finishing university in 2000 in London. 
“Back then, we were working with a lot of Brits purchasing properties in Bulgaria and Spain and some in Israel. That’s how I met Doron’s brother, and he introduced us.” (Seitz’s brother currently lives in Gush Etzion and their parents live in Ashkelon.)
Seitz, who had a degree in business and marketing, worked with Engelsman to transfer his business model over to Israel. Their joint venture, currency exchange company IsraTransfer, is celebrating its “bar mitzvah” this year. 
“Daniel was making aliyah at the time and we made a business plan together. We started operations in November 2008 when the financial crisis hit, so it was a really tough start. And it’s not easy to adjust to the language and the mentality. But we didn’t go into it thinking all would be rosy. In my opinion, if you have the right attitude, you’ll be successful,” says Seitz.
“Now, here we are 13 years later doing the same thing. It’s been a great partnership.” 
The company has offices in Jerusalem and Ramat Gan staffed by 15 people, many recruited through Nefesh B’Nefesh and other immigrant channels. The employees recently were treated to an anniversary breakfast at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem. 
Engelsman says IsraTransfer prides itself on “Anglo-style” customer service that people from the US and UK appreciate, and has been the exclusive operator of the AACI Currency Exchange Program since 2011. 
Thus far, he relates, the company has served more than 10,000 customers and assisted with the purchase of more than 3,000 properties in Israel, offering exchange rates that are more favorable than at banks.
“When we both made aliyah, it came with a commitment to stay – something we not only hope for our clients but for all olim,” says Seitz. “I built my own home on a moshav near Beit Shemesh. I am now rooted in Israel and want other immigrants to feel the same way.” 
Moshav Nehusha is religious and is closed to traffic on Shabbat, giving the children complete freedom and safety to go back and forth among each other’s houses. Seitz is very satisfied with the moshav atmosphere. 
“If the kids are late from school there’s no reason to worry. It’s a good life, a clean life, not as material as I think it might be in other places,” he says.
When the Engelsmans arrived in Israel in 2008, Seitz met them at the airport and said jokingly, “Welcome to the jungle.”
Engelsman recalls one of his early language gaffes: “My wife sent me to purchase chicken wings from the local shop and I knew chicken was of so I asked the butcher for ofnayim,” which was a good guess but actually is closer to the word ofanayim, (bicycle) than to knafayim (wings).  
“My Hebrew has not gotten much better since,” he claims.
He goes back to London on occasion to indulge his soccer passion; he’s a huge Tottenham fan. Nevertheless, Engelsman loves life in Israel, from the food to the weather. 
“I really appreciate the freedom that my children have here. If I’m in a supermarket and one wants to go to the next aisle alone, I let them. In Tesco in London, I wouldn’t let them do that,” says Engelsman.
“And coming from London, where the sky is always gray, it’s massive to see sunshine on a daily basis,” he adds. 
Each of the partners does have a wish list of things they’d like to change about Israel for the better.
“The banking system needs a big kick in the backside,” Engelsman says. “Israeli banks still use fax machines instead of proper technology,” Seitz adds.
“I get annoyed with Israelisms,” says Engelsman. “I get into arguments with people jumping queues. It’s like a sport for me now. I have come to enjoy it.”
The partners opine that too many goods are overpriced, and Israelis often feel they are getting ripped off. They want their business to be an exception to that rule.
“If you live in Israel or try to do business here, you know about the infamous customer service and bureaucracy. We recognize the need to make it easy to conduct business in a safe, simple and convenient way,” says Engelsman.


Tags Israel aliyah United Kingdom
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Establish state inquiry into Mount Meron disaster now - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

The Left, Hamas are boosting Netanyahu - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Oded Revivi

Settlers like me have an alternative: Let’s start by living with each other

 By ODED REVIVI

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by