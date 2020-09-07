The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Arson feared after second fire in a week at Neve Shalom

The Neve Shalom village is "dedicated to building justice, peace and equality in the country and the region."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 10:25
Fire at library in Neve Shalom, September 7, 2020 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Fire at library in Neve Shalom, September 7, 2020
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A fire was reported at a school in Neve Shalom, a village with both Jewish and Arab residents, for the second time in a week on Sunday night, raising concerns that both incidents were arson.
The village stated that it was "clear" that the incidents were arson attacks, according to Channel 12.
On the first day of the school year last week, the main building of the School for Peace burnt down. It has still not been officially determined whether the fire was an arson.
A resident of the town told KAN news that residents were worried that "the hate will get to their houses as well."
Wahat al-Salam – Neve Shalom is a town of both Arab and Jewish Israelis located near Latrun between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The village is "dedicated to building justice, peace and equality in the country and the region."
"In a place where books are burned, people will also be burned. Whoever burns a school and library is a terrorist who won't hesitate to burn a family as well," tweeted MK Ofer Cassif. "When the prime minster himself incites against Arabs and the left, the 'Bibistim' (slang term used to refer to Netanyahu supporters) will go and burn the society as whole."
"Another hate crime in Neve Shalom tonight, this time they burned the library," tweeted MK Sami Abou Shahadeh. "Once again the police did not get to the criminals and once again there's not much expectation that they will get to them. The negligence shown by the police against hate crimes encourages the next crime."


Tags fire neve shalom hate crime arson
