The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Storm Carmel: 25 cm of snow on Mt. Hermon, Kinneret rises 2 cm

Further rain and snowfall is expected from winter storm Carmel on Tuesday.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2021 11:18
Mt. Hermon, December 21, 2021 (photo credit: MT. HERMON)
Mt. Hermon, December 21, 2021
(photo credit: MT. HERMON)
25 cm of snow has accumulated on Mt. Hermon, and the Kinneret has risen by two cm, as winter storm Carmel continued to hit northern and central Israel on Tuesday.
About 25 cm of snow accumulated in the lower part of the Hermon ski resort, which is closed to visitors until further notice.
Meanwhile, the Kinneret rose by two cm to 210.76 meters below sea level on Tuesday morning. The lake is 1.96 meters below the upper red line that marks a full lake and 2.25 meters above the lower red line that marks a dangerously low lake.
Storm Carmel brought heavy rainfall to central and northern Israel on Monday, with 37.5 mm of rain falling in Jerusalem, 24.7 mm falling in Tel Aviv, 63.1 mm falling in Haifa and 75.1 mm falling in Safed. The highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Amikam, with 96 mm of rainfall recorded on Monday.
Further rain showers are expected in northern Israel and along the coast on Tuesday, with concerns of flooding along the coast. More snowfall is expected on the Hermon.
Banias River after rain from storm Carmel (Credit: Nature and Parks Authority/Uday Abd Aluli)
The high winds brought by the storm will gradually weaken throughout the day. It will be colder than usual for this time of year.
Overnight, isolated showers with occasional thunderstorms are expected in northern Israel and along the coast. Isolated showers will continue until Thursday.
The storm is the third named storm in the Eastern Mediterranean Group of EUMETNET, which includes the meteorological services of Israel, Greece and Cyprus. Other Hebrew names in the list of names for the 2021/2022 season include Irit, Joel, Lavi, Ora and Raphael.


Tags Kinneret weather rain snow
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Noa Zilberman

Everyone wants to be successful until they learn what it actually takes

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Jpost editorial logo

Israel dropped the ball in KC-46 refuelers saga - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel must change its attitude toward the Nakba - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Breakstone

Delay of Western Wall deal isn’t only issue disenfranchising forward-thinking Jews - opinion

 By DAVID BREAKSTONE
Hasan Ismaik

What Israelis know and Arabs must learn - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

‘Obsessed’ Biden administration put settlements on par with Iran nukes

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech at the White House in August.
4

One Israeli family causes mass Omicron outbreak - here’s how

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

COVID: Israel adds France, Spain, UAE to list of 'red' countries

A SIGN at Ben-Gurion Airport directs passengers to the COVID-19 testing area.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by