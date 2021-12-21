Top haredi rabbi welcomes giving vaccines in schools

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the leading Ashkenazi non-hasidic haredi (ultra-Orthodox) rabbi, told school principals in his sector on Monday that they should enable the Health Ministry to come to their schools with mobile units and vaccinate children.

Kanievsky made a point of ensuring his directive would be published on the top of the front page of the haredi daily newspaper Yated Neeman and circulated widely in large, haredi population centers.

"Definitely invite the vaccinations to the Talmud Torahs and schools, and there is an obligation to get vaccinated," the rabbi said in the ruling.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) praised Kanievsky, saying his ruling was important and calling him a leader who takes responsibility for his followers.

Kanievsky has faced threats to harm him from people in his sector who oppose vaccinations.

Eli Stern prepares to get his shot at a Humber River Hospital vaccination clinic after Canada approved Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada November 25, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO)

In August, he told school principals in his sector that if teachers are not vaccinated against COVID-19, they should not teach.

His comments were made amid an increasing rate of coronavirus infection in the haredi community at the time, which resulted largely from the reopening of ultra-Orthodox educational institutions at the start of the Jewish month of Elul on August 8.

The rabbi made those remarks in a meeting with coronavirus commissioner Dr. Salman Zarka in August. He and other leading ultra-Orthodox rabbis have repeatedly called on the haredi public to get the vaccine and booster shot.

Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.