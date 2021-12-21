The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Top haredi rabbi welcomes giving vaccines in schools

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky ruled that there is an obligation to get vaccinated.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2021 12:50
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky seen at his home in the city of Bnei Brak, on March 17, 2021. (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky seen at his home in the city of Bnei Brak, on March 17, 2021.
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the leading Ashkenazi non-hasidic haredi (ultra-Orthodox) rabbi, told school principals in his sector on Monday that they should enable the Health Ministry to come to their schools with mobile units and vaccinate children.
Kanievsky made a point of ensuring his directive would be published on the top of the front page of the haredi daily newspaper Yated Neeman and circulated widely in large, haredi population centers. 
"Definitely invite the vaccinations to the Talmud Torahs and schools, and there is an obligation to get vaccinated," the rabbi said in the ruling. 
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) praised Kanievsky, saying his ruling was important and calling him a leader who takes responsibility for his followers.
Kanievsky has faced threats to harm him from people in his sector who oppose vaccinations. 
Eli Stern prepares to get his shot at a Humber River Hospital vaccination clinic after Canada approved Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada November 25, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO) Eli Stern prepares to get his shot at a Humber River Hospital vaccination clinic after Canada approved Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada November 25, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO)
In August, he told school principals in his sector that if teachers are not vaccinated against COVID-19, they should not teach.
His comments were made amid an increasing rate of coronavirus infection in the haredi community at the time, which resulted largely from the reopening of ultra-Orthodox educational institutions at the start of the Jewish month of Elul on August 8.
The rabbi made those remarks in a meeting with coronavirus commissioner Dr. Salman Zarka in August. He and other leading ultra-Orthodox rabbis have repeatedly called on the haredi public to get the vaccine and booster shot.
Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.


Tags Haredi school Coronavirus vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Noa Zilberman

Everyone wants to be successful until they learn what it actually takes

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Jpost editorial logo

Israel dropped the ball in KC-46 refuelers saga - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel must change its attitude toward the Nakba - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Breakstone

Delay of Western Wall deal isn’t only issue disenfranchising forward-thinking Jews - opinion

 By DAVID BREAKSTONE
Hasan Ismaik

What Israelis know and Arabs must learn - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

‘Obsessed’ Biden administration put settlements on par with Iran nukes

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech at the White House in August.
4

One Israeli family causes mass Omicron outbreak - here’s how

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

COVID: Israel adds France, Spain, UAE to list of 'red' countries

A SIGN at Ben-Gurion Airport directs passengers to the COVID-19 testing area.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by