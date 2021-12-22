47% of Arab-Israelis speak little to no Hebrew – Bureau of Statistics

Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics released results of a 2020 survey on Hebrew language level among Israel’s population, finding that 47% of Arab-Israeli respondents said they speak between “medium” and “almost zero” Hebrew.

The survey primarily tracked Hebrew proficiency among Jewish-Israeli men and women compared to Arab-Israeli men and women. Further findings included that 53% of Arabs rated their Hebrew as “good” to “very good,” compared to 91% of Jewish-Israelis. While Jewish men and women had nearly identical levels of mastery, disparities across gender were more pronounced in Arab populations, as 66% of Arab men said their Hebrew was good to very good, compared to just 41% of Arab women.

Additionally, only 8% of Arab men said they spoke or understood “little” to “almost zero” Hebrew – compared to 25% of women. These differences are more pronounced among senior citizens, as 46% of Arabs aged 65 or older said they cannot read or write in Hebrew, compared to just 8% to 9% of Jewish respondents. 30% of Arab Israelis aged 65 or older cannot speak Hebrew, compared to a mere 2% of Jewish respondents.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

A total of 93% of Jewish Israelis speak good to very good Hebrew, though 8% – presumably diaspora Jews who are new to the country – speak little to no Hebrew.

ARAB-ISRAELI teacher, Nedaa Rabie, poses in her classroom at the Gvanim Junior High School in Kadima in 2013. The Gvanim Junior High School currently employs five Arab teachers and serves as a successful example of the Education Ministry’s program for integrating Arab school teachers in the Jewish (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)