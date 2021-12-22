The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

47% of Arab-Israelis speak little to no Hebrew – Bureau of Statistics

53% of Arabs rated their Hebrew as “good” to “very good,” compared to 91% of Jewish-Israelis.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2021 05:01
Hebrew letters toy (illustrative) (photo credit: FLICKR)
Hebrew letters toy (illustrative)
(photo credit: FLICKR)
Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics released results of a 2020 survey on Hebrew language level among Israel’s population, finding that 47% of Arab-Israeli respondents said they speak between “medium” and “almost zero” Hebrew.
The survey primarily tracked Hebrew proficiency among Jewish-Israeli men and women compared to Arab-Israeli men and women. Further findings included that 53% of Arabs rated their Hebrew as “good” to “very good,” compared to 91% of Jewish-Israelis. While Jewish men and women had nearly identical levels of mastery, disparities across gender were more pronounced in Arab populations, as 66% of Arab men said their Hebrew was good to very good, compared to just 41% of Arab women.
Additionally, only 8% of Arab men said they spoke or understood “little” to “almost zero” Hebrew – compared to 25% of women. These differences are more pronounced among senior citizens, as 46% of Arabs aged 65 or older said they cannot read or write in Hebrew, compared to just 8% to 9% of Jewish respondents. 30% of Arab Israelis aged 65 or older cannot speak Hebrew, compared to a mere 2% of Jewish respondents.
A total of 93% of Jewish Israelis speak good to very good Hebrew, though 8% – presumably diaspora Jews who are new to the country – speak little to no Hebrew.
ARAB-ISRAELI teacher, Nedaa Rabie, poses in her classroom at the Gvanim Junior High School in Kadima in 2013. The Gvanim Junior High School currently employs five Arab teachers and serves as a successful example of the Education Ministry’s program for integrating Arab school teachers in the Jewish (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90) ARAB-ISRAELI teacher, Nedaa Rabie, poses in her classroom at the Gvanim Junior High School in Kadima in 2013. The Gvanim Junior High School currently employs five Arab teachers and serves as a successful example of the Education Ministry’s program for integrating Arab school teachers in the Jewish (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
Last October, a NIS 9 billion initiative to reduce gaps in education among Arab Israelis was launched. The agreements will introduce a comprehensive program to improve Hebrew literacy, develop more relevant educational content, promote after-school education, reduce dropout rates, and more. The proposal also pledged NIS 2.4 billion for the construction of classrooms in Arab regions, which will provide over 3,500 classrooms and kindergartens, and an additional NIS 7,000 investment per Arab student.


Tags Israel Hebrew israel jewish population Arab Israeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Human Rights Watch's 'apartheid' claims outrageous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Two-state solution still is Israel's only option - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Andrea Samuels

Growing up with Christmas as a Jew in the UK - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Micah Halpern

Every Jewish name tells a Jewish story - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Noa Zilberman

Everyone wants to be successful until they learn what it actually takes

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

‘Obsessed’ Biden administration put settlements on par with Iran nukes

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech at the White House in August.
4

One Israeli family causes mass Omicron outbreak - here’s how

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

COVID: Israel adds France, Spain, UAE to list of 'red' countries

A SIGN at Ben-Gurion Airport directs passengers to the COVID-19 testing area.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by