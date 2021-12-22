Ben-Gvir pulls gun on Arab security guard, claims he 'felt threatened'

Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir pulled a pistol after he said he felt threatened by two Arab security guards at an event in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night.

Video from the scene showed Ben-Gvir shouting at the security guard "you will not threaten me!" while waving the gun around and then pointing it at the ground. "You wanted to beat me? You will not threaten me!" yelled the MK, adding "if you threaten me I'll take care of you."

Another video showed the security guards telling Ben-Gvir and a number of people with him to drop the weapon and go outside "if they're men," with one guard saying "I will f*** you all up."

The incident took place in the parking lot of the Expo Tel Aviv complex.

Ben-Gvir claimed that the two guards ran from the scene and were later arrested by police for questioning. The claim has not been confirmed by Israel Police.

The security guards reportedly claimed that they had only asked the MK to move his car as he had parked in an illegal spot and that Ben-Gvir had confronted them first.

The MK stated that "the incident could have ended with murder," claiming that the two began to curse him when he parked in the parking lot and when he told them to be quiet they began approaching him in a "threatening manner" and threatening to kill and beat him. Ben-Gvir claimed that he pointed the weapon downward, although video from the scene showed him waving it around at least one point.

"I saw in front of me two Arabs who were supposed to be security guards, with hatred in their eyes who cursed and threatened to hit me and murder me. I expect the police to investigate the two and file an indictment. Their placement in prison will be safer for the public," said Ben-Gvir.

The Meretz Party expressed outrage at Ben-Gvir's behavior during the incident: "The Kahanist Ben-Gvir was convicted of supporting a terrorist organization. Today, under the cover of immunity of an MK, he calls for the murder of Arab citizens and threatens them with firearms."

"A pistol that is waved in the first act, will be fired in the third. There is no room for this terrorist behavior in the Knesset of Israel," said Meretz.





הכהניסט בן גביר הורשע בתמיכה בארגון טרור. היום תחת מעטה החסינות של חבר כנסת הוא קורא לרצח אזרחים ערבים ומאיים עליהם בנשק חם.

אקדח שנופפו בו במערכה הראשונה, יירה בשלישית. אין מקום להתנהגות הטרוריסטית הזאת בכנסת ישראל. פעם הוא נופף בסמל של האוטו של רבין. היום הוא כבר מנופף באקדח.הכהניסט בן גביר הורשע בתמיכה בארגון טרור. היום תחת מעטה החסינות של חבר כנסת הוא קורא לרצח אזרחים ערבים ומאיים עליהם בנשק חם.אקדח שנופפו בו במערכה הראשונה, יירה בשלישית. אין מקום להתנהגות הטרוריסטית הזאת בכנסת ישראל. pic.twitter.com/WF8yRHFaNv December 22, 2021

Joint List MK Ayman Odeh also expressed outrage, tweeting "for the attention of the police: a convicted terrorist supporter pulled a gun on an Arab citizen because of a fight over parking."



לתשומת לב המשטרה: תומך טרור מורשע שולף נשק על אזרח ערבי בגלל ריב על חנייה pic.twitter.com/KUw3YbVOrj December 22, 2021

Religious Zionist MK Betzalel Smotrich expressed support for Ben-Gvir, tweeting "When MKs in the left-wing coalition receive phone messages, they receive security and when MK Ben-Gvir is attacked, there are those who try to blame him. This hypocrisy is unbearable."