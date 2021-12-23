The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Hermon site opens to visitors as storm Carmel tapers off

The Mt. Hermon ski resort opened to visitors as storm Carmel tapered off on Thursday morning.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: DECEMBER 23, 2021 08:50
Mt. Hermon ski resort, December 23, 2021 (photo credit: MT. HERMON)
Mt. Hermon ski resort, December 23, 2021
(photo credit: MT. HERMON)
The Mt. Hermon ski resort opened to visitors on Thursday after winter storm Carmel brought over 25 cm of snow to the site in recent days.
The cable car, Sky Rider attraction, alpine coaster and sledding for kids will be open, weather permitting. The ski slopes remain closed.
The temperature at the site is expected to be about 32 F (0 C) and snow and rain may fall. Visitors must order entry tickets before arriving at the site at www.skihermon.co.il.
Meanwhile, the Kinneret rose by half a centimeter to 210.74 meters below sea level on Thursday morning. The lake is 1.94 meters below the upper red line that marks a full lake and 2.26 meters above the lower red line that marks a dangerously low lake.
Mt. Hermon, Dec. 23, 2021 (Credit: Mt. Hermon)
Storm Carmel brought heavy rainfall to central and northern Israel on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated showers are expected to continue in northern and central Israel on Thursday as the storm tapers off. Temperatures will be colder than usual for this time of year.


Tags Kinneret weather snow Mount Hermon
