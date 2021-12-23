Hermon site opens to visitors as storm Carmel tapers off

The Mt. Hermon ski resort opened to visitors on Thursday after winter storm Carmel brought over 25 cm of snow to the site in recent days.

The cable car, Sky Rider attraction, alpine coaster and sledding for kids will be open, weather permitting. The ski slopes remain closed.

The temperature at the site is expected to be about 32 F (0 C) and snow and rain may fall. Visitors must order entry tickets before arriving at the site at www.skihermon.co.il

Meanwhile, the Kinneret rose by half a centimeter to 210.74 meters below sea level on Thursday morning. The lake is 1.94 meters below the upper red line that marks a full lake and 2.26 meters above the lower red line that marks a dangerously low lake.

Mt. Hermon, Dec. 23, 2021 (Credit: Mt. Hermon)