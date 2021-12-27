The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

‘WhatsApp Doc’ answer parents questions about vaccines

Midaat, a non-profit association committed to advancing public health in the areas of health care and preventative medicine, founded WhatsApp Doc in 2016 to provide remote medical assistance.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2021 01:55

Updated: DECEMBER 27, 2021 02:57
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration (photo credit: REUTERS)
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
(photo credit: REUTERS)
“WhatsApp Doc,” a WhatsApp chat group where doctors, physicians and other medical professionals answer patients’ medical questions, will focus their efforts on assisting parents with questions and concerns about vaccinating their children against COVID-19.
Midaat, a non-profit association committed to advancing public health in the areas of health care and preventative medicine, founded WhatsApp Doc in 2016 to provide remote medical assistance. The app has grown in utility and popularity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participating medical professionals are added to WhatsApp groups that prospective patients can reach out to. Patients can contact the groups via online form, email or – naturally – WhatsApp chat. Midaat’s WhatsApp Doc app has mediated ​​disputes between residents of cooperative communities, such as kibbutzim and moshavim, over questions regarding vaccinations.
The announcement comes as Israel mulls distributing the fourth dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines to elderly and immunocompromised patients and Israeli government departments internally debate further approving the shot.
Doctors at Mayanei Haeyshua (credit: Courtesy) Doctors at Mayanei Haeyshua (credit: Courtesy)
Israel’s Pandemic Response Team and COVID-19 Vaccination Advisory Board recommended that Israel administer the fourth shot to those most at risk, including people who are immunocompromised, the elderly and medical workers. Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said the campaign would start Sunday, December 26th, although Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash had not yet approved the decision nor issued a formal decree as to how the campaign will run.
Many in Israel are also hesitant to vaccinate their young children, for whom the vaccines were approved in November.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report. 


Tags Vaccinations WhatsApp Anti-vaccination crisis vaccine COVID-19 Telemedicine Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Deri should be barred from politics - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

The Western Wall should be a place of unity for all Jews - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Daniel Goldman

Will haredim take control of Israel-Diaspora relations? - opinion

 By DANIEL GOLDMAN
Rabbi Rick Jacobs

Implement Kotel agreement and fulfill Isaiah's biblical prophecy - opinion

 By RICK JACOBS
Tomer Cohen, CEO, BUYME

Hybrid happiness: Managing organizational happiness in the new reality

 By TOMER COHEN
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

Israel's COVID-19 team recommends 4th shot for 60+, medical workers

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Legendary Jewish filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen split up

Coen Brothers 521
4

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021
5

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by