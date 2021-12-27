The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Israel’s largest COVID testing company heads to Africa

AID Genomics will help test and sequence in a coronavirus hotspot.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2021 17:42
PCR tests processed by AID Genomics (photo credit: AID GENOMICS)
PCR tests processed by AID Genomics
(photo credit: AID GENOMICS)
Israel’s leading coronavirus testing company, AID Genomics, has signed a deal to set up a system of laboratories for detecting and genetic sequencing of the virus in Africa.
Africa is home to some 1.3 billion people and has the lowest levels of immunization in the world, with only six countries on the continent having vaccinated more than 40% of their population. Some have under 1% vaccination.
There have been at least 9,472,000 reported infections and 227,000 reported deaths caused by coronavirus in Africa so far, according to the Reuters COVID-19 tracker.
AID Genomics CEO, Snir Zano, said that governments have been approaching the company over the past two years from countries around the world asking for assistance. On the backdrop of the development of the Omicron variant in South Africa, AID Genomics specifically decided to look toward Africa.
The company will be “redistributing our resources based on the world's morbidity centers,” he said and “decided to reduce the activity of our corona testing division in Israel.”
AID Genomics CEO Snir Zano (credit: TOMER LEVI SHUNEM) AID Genomics CEO Snir Zano (credit: TOMER LEVI SHUNEM)
AID Genomics was founded in 2018, less than two years before the start of the COVID pandemic. The company’s mission is to develop precision medicine-based diagnostics, primarily for oncology but also for hereditary rare diseases and infectious diseases. With the start of the crisis, it began devoting major resources toward the global fight.
In 2020, AID Genomics was contracted by the government to revamp six laboratories and validate their reverse transcription PCR lab protocols and provide COVID-19 PCR testing. It also set up an automated lab in Jerusalem capable of running 70,000 COVID-19 PCR tests per day. In the past year, the lab has processed 5 million COVID PCR tests. At this point, it is considered the largest coronavirus lab in the Middle East region.
Even as the company expands abroad, Zano said AID Genomics will leave a significant part of its research and development division in Israel and continue to operate its lab.


Tags Israel africa COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Deri should be barred from politics - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Omer Bar Lev faces the storm over tweet on settler violence - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

Normalization of Holocaust parallels in COVID era

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Adam Milstein

Does antisemitism exist in Israel?

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Tomer Cohen, CEO, BUYME

Hybrid happiness: Managing organizational happiness in the new reality

 By TOMER COHEN
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

Israel's COVID-19 team recommends 4th shot for 60+, medical workers

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Legendary Jewish filmmakers the Coen Brothers split up

Coen Brothers 521
4

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021
5

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by