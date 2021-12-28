The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Couple accused of spying in Turkey will be part of ad campaign with Lior Raz

Mordi and Natalie Oknin, the couple that was arrested in Turkey last November, will be featured in an ad campaign with Israeli actor Lior Raz, who stars in the hit Netflix show “Fauda.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2021 00:48
Israeli’s Mordi and Natalie Oknin, the couple that was arrested in Turkey last November in a high-profile case, will be featured in a television commercial for insurance company "Bituach Yashir," Israeli media reports.
Remember the Israeli couple arrested in Turkey and accused of being spies despite just being bus drivers?

Now they're going to be in a new ad campaign for insurance alongside Fauda's Lior Raz.
The couple will feature in an ad campaign with Israeli actor Lior Raz, who stars in the hit Netflix shows “Fauda” and “Hit and Run.” Raz, who is known for his roles as secret agents and special forces, will attempt to free the couple from jail in the ironic TV advertisement.
The Oknins were arrested last November for photographing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s palace in Istanbul. Police had initially recommended deporting them, though Turkish prosecutors later requested that the couple, as well as a Turkish citizen who was with them, face charges of “political or military espionage.” Israel’s embassy in Ankara, Turkey was instrumental in their release, as was Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who spoke to Turkish President Erdogan privately and assured him the couple was not involved in espionage.
The couple, residents of Modi’in who work as bus drivers for Egged, were eventually released a week later.
Raz, who served in the IDF’s elite undercover counter-terrorism unit known as Sayeret Duvdevan, began filming season four of Fauda in November.


Turkey israeli actors Fauda
