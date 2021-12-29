Jerusalem highlights: Week of Dec. 31, 2021 – January 7, 2022

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31 – Bid adieu to 2021 and welcome the new year with a special double feature show at the Jerusalem Cinematheque (NIS 40), which includes the 2008 musical Mamma Mia! and Grease Sing-Along – a screening of the 1978 classic to which the audience is invited to join in. 8 p.m. Call (02) 565-4333 for tickets.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 1 – Enjoy a Hebrew adaptation of the 2011 film The Untouchables with actors Samuel Vilozny and Shon Mongoza taking on the roles of François Cluzet and Omar Sy, respectively, at 8:30 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theater. French speakers might enjoy attending the following performance (Sunday, January 1 at 8:30 p.m.) as it would have French and Hebrew subtitles. NIS 220 per ticket. Call (02) 560-5755, 20 David Marcus St.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 2 – When was the last time you heard Catholic Mass ... in Hebrew? If you are in an ecumenical mood, why not visit St. Simeon and Anne House (10 HaRav Kook St.) at 6:30 p.m.? It might be polite to pre-arrange your visit via (02) 624-8255. Hebrew-speaking Catholics in Israel are guided by Rev. Rafic Nahra, who can be reached via email: [email protected] Father Roman Kaminski will be leading the service.

MONDAY, JANUARY 3 – Enjoy Britten’s Simple Symphony, and also Mozart’s Violin Concerto in G Major, K. 216 and Haydn’s Symphony No. 103 in E Flat Major as maestro conductor Steven Sloane leads violinist Roi Shiloah tonight at 8 p.m. as part of the Kibbutzit Series 2 at the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra (NIS 100 per ticket). Call (02) 561-1498 for tickets, 5 Chopin St.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 4 – Synthesizer Showcase at the Yellow Submarine (8:30 p.m.) offers a unique chance to hear some of the best musical talents coming up on the Israeli scene. Among them are Orian Shukrun, Ruth Shualy, and (on Wednesday January 5 at the same location) Lucid Layne and Liane Hannoun (among others). NIS 50 per show; less if you purchase tickets for both evenings. 13 Harekavim St. Phone (02) 679-4040

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5 – Hear Israel Museum curators Nancy Benovitz and Dudi Mevorah discuss their work (in Hebrew) on “Hear, O Israel: The Magic of the Shema,” today at noon. The exhibition explores the relationships between religion and magic. The shema prayer is not the only thing considered; so are phylacteries and mezuzot. The meeting is free; meet at the information desk a few moments before 12 p.m. Register here: bit.ly/3qkOVf2

Tickets to enter the Israel Museum are NIS 54 per adult. On Tuesday, those below the age 7 enter for free. Call (02) 670-8811 for more details or visit: www.imj.org.il/en

THURSDAY, JANUARY 6 – Wouldn’t now be a good time for soup ? Visit the Inbal Hotel (3 Jabotinsky St.) to enjoy their soup festival (daily from noon to 10 p.m.) which offers an all-you-can-eat soup-based menu for NIS 72 per person. There are vegan options as well. Call 072-394-4577 for more details.