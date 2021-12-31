The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli gynecologist allegedly sexually assaulted 20 women

20 women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Dr. Guy Rofe, with ten of them filing official complaints to the Health Ministry and Israel Police

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 31, 2021 01:42
Ichilov hospital and Sourasky Medical Centre in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/GELLERJ)
Ichilov hospital and Sourasky Medical Centre in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/GELLERJ)
Two Israeli women filed  complaints on Wednesday to Israel Police against Israeli gynecologist Dr. Guy Rofe for committing sexual assault while treating the women, Ynet reported.
In total, 20 women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Rofe, with eight of them filing an official complaint to the Health Ministry. 
One of the complaints filed to the Health Ministry included allegations of rape.
According to one of Rofe's patients, who shared her story under the alias of Abigail, the gynecologist sexually harassed her through text messages and social media, in addition to sexually abusing her during treatment.
Abigail, who was an IDF soldier at the time, claimed she went to Rofe with a medical problem and the doctor subsequently told her she had a "problem with sexual stimulation" and proceeded to sexually assault her.
Abigail then told Ynet Rofe allegedly asked her if "she wants him to make her wet with his mouth."
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat, Tel Aviv. August 22, 2020 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat, Tel Aviv. August 22, 2020 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Rofe, who was employed at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, was suspended from the hospital following the report of the allegations.
"The hospital had already begun the process of terminating the employment of Dr. Rofe when they were merely rumors and prior to any complaint being received," the hospital said in a statement to Ynet.
Rofe's attorney Zion Amir also released a statement following the allegations being made public, stating them to be a "witchhunt conducted against my client, as suspicions and allegations are being leveled at him without being thoroughly examined."
"It is clear that these unfounded allegations cannot be taken seriously," the statement reads.


