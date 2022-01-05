The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Average salary in Israel falls 2.6%

The poorest paid sectors were entertainment and leisure with an average salary of NIS 7,000, and hospitality and catering services with an average monthly salary of NIS 5,400.

By GUY BEN SIMON/GLOBES/TNS
Published: JANUARY 5, 2022 14:19

Updated: JANUARY 5, 2022 15:32
The average monthly salary in Israel fell 2.6% in October 2021 to NIS 11,277, compared with October 2020, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. However, comparisons with 2020 are misleading because of the economic disruptions caused by Covid and the accompanying lockdowns and other restrictions on the economy. The average salary in October 2021 was 1.6% higher than the average salary of NIS 11,081 in October 2019, before the Covid crisis.
The number of salaried jobs in the economy in October 2021 was 3,759,000 — still lower than the 3,781,000 in February 2020, on the eve of the Covid crisis.
The average salary in high-tech in October 2021 was NIS 25,812, up 8.1% from October 2020. The average salary in the R&D sector in October 2021 was NIS 29,400 and the average monthly salary for a software and computer services consultant was NIS 27,000. The average salary in the electricity and water supply and sewage and waste treatment services was NIs 19,000, and the average salary in financial and insurance services was NIS 17,800.
The poorest paid sectors were entertainment and leisure with an average salary of NIS 7,000, and hospitality and catering services with an average monthly salary of NIS 5,400.


