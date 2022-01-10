The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Border police and settlers clash at West Bank Homesh hilltop

At least four settlers were lightly injured and one moderately.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 13:48

Updated: JANUARY 10, 2022 14:27
Border police and settlers clash at West Bank Homesh hilltop. (photo credit: Berla Crombie)
Border police and settlers clash at West Bank Homesh hilltop.
(photo credit: Berla Crombie)
Security forces have clashed with settlers on Monday as they evacuated building material on the hilltop where the West Bank Homesh Yeshiva is located.
At least four settlers were lightly injured and one moderately, according to the Samaria Regional Council.
The small modular seminary has been braced for a forced evacuation, since Palestinian gunmen killed one of its students Yehuda Dimentman, by spraying the car he was traveling in with bullets as it left the Homesh hilltop.
The yeshiva has been illegally located for the last 15 years on the ruins of the former Homesh settlement in the West Bank's northern Samaria, which the government destroyed during the 2005 Disengagement.
Dimentman's has asked the government to rebuild the settlement and authorize the yeshiva in memory of Yehuda.
Border police and settlers clash at West Bank Homesh hilltop. (credit: Berla Crombie) Border police and settlers clash at West Bank Homesh hilltop. (credit: Berla Crombie)
The yeshiva said on Monday that "any construction material confiscated today is another bullet aimed at Yehuda Dimentman. 
"We call on the government to stop [its demolition] plan and not to carry out another Disengagement," the yeshiva said.
It added that Monday's events were a trial balloon for the real evacuation as a way of gauging public opinion.
The confiscation of building equipment comes as Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan has held almost daily protests in front of the Prime Minister's Office, including on Sunday and Monday of this week.
Parliamentarians are expected to make statements at the Homesh protest tent in Jerusalem this afternoon.
Earlier in the day, the Border Police and the Civil Administration evacuated a modular home in the Oz Zion outpost in the Binyamin Region of the West Bank.


Tags Border Police West Bank homesh
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must make COVID-19 antigen tests accessible to all - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Time to create pandemic travel exceptions rule - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Asher Fredman

Abraham Accords' true potential goes far deeper than business ties - opinion

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Greer Fay Cashman

Death of an icon – a tribute to Yoram Taharlev

 By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
3

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by