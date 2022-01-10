Border police and settlers clash at West Bank Homesh hilltop.

Security forces have clashed with settlers on Monday as they evacuated building material on the hilltop where the West Bank Homesh Yeshiva is located.

At least four settlers were lightly injured and one moderately, according to the Samaria Regional Council.

The small modular seminary has been braced for a forced evacuation, since Palestinian gunmen killed one of its students Yehuda Dimentman, by spraying the car he was traveling in with bullets as it left the Homesh hilltop.

The yeshiva has been illegally located for the last 15 years on the ruins of the former Homesh settlement in the West Bank's northern Samaria, which the government destroyed during the 2005 Disengagement.

Dimentman's has asked the government to rebuild the settlement and authorize the yeshiva in memory of Yehuda.

The yeshiva said on Monday that "any construction material confiscated today is another bullet aimed at Yehuda Dimentman.

"We call on the government to stop [its demolition] plan and not to carry out another Disengagement," the yeshiva said.

It added that Monday's events were a trial balloon for the real evacuation as a way of gauging public opinion.

The confiscation of building equipment comes as Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan has held almost daily protests in front of the Prime Minister's Office, including on Sunday and Monday of this week.

Parliamentarians are expected to make statements at the Homesh protest tent in Jerusalem this afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the Border Police and the Civil Administration evacuated a modular home in the Oz Zion outpost in the Binyamin Region of the West Bank.