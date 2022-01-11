A third of all Israeli soldiers who committed suicide in the past year were of Ethiopian descent, according to new statistics released by the military on Tuesday.

The past year saw a slight rise in the number of suicide deaths, with a total of 31 soldiers losing their lives in 2021 compared to 28 in 2020.

Suicide remained the leading cause of death in 2021, with at least 11 soldiers believed to have taken their own lives. Another two are currently recorded as accidents but may have also been suicide.

Three of the suicides were members of the Ethiopian community and one of the two suspected of dying by suicide was also Ethiopian, said IDF Manpower Directorate Chief of Staff Brig.-Gen. Yoram Knafo.

Soldiers who commit suicide are officially defined as “suspected suicides” until the Military Police finish investigating their cases. While 2021 saw an increase in suicides from previous years, the number in the military has been decreasing from its peak in 2005 when 36 soldiers took their lives.

An Ethiopian soldier salutes the fresh grave of Golani soldier, Moshe Malko, at the Har Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, on July 21, 2014. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

According to data released by the military, nine soldiers took their lives in 2020, 12 committed suicide in 2019, nine in 2018, and 16 in 2017. The highest number of soldiers who took their own lives in the past decade was in 2011, when 21 soldiers killed themselves.

Knafo said that even though there was an increase in the number of suicides in 2021, overall the number of suicides in the military has been around 10 each year for the past four years.

The military credits the general downward trend in suicide, on the one hand, to the restricted access to weapons. On the other hand, are the army’s efforts in suicide prevention with numerous programs designed to better train commanders to identify soldiers who may have suicidal thoughts.

Knafo said that around 400 suicides were prevented in the past year.

Of the fatalities in 2021, 10 died in car accidents while on furlough; six died from illness, though none of them from the coronavirus; one soldier, Omar Tabib, was killed during Operation Guardian of the Walls; and another soldier, Yonatan Granot, died after he was shot in the head by another soldier who had allegedly fired a weapon on their base in violation of orders.

Nahal Brigade Cmdr. Col. Sharon Asman, who collapsed and died during a run, was one of those who died this past year due to an illness. Asman had an undiagnosed heart condition.

There were no soldiers who died due to training accidents.

Two deaths that were not included in the figures by the military were St.-Sgt. Barel Hadaria Shmueli, who was killed after he was shot in the head by a Palestinian gunman during a riot along the Gaza border, and an intelligence officer who died in a military prison while awaiting trial for grave security offenses.

According to Knafo, Shmueli was not recorded in the figures because he was a Border Police Officer. The intelligence officer had been discharged from the military before he died, and therefore was not included in the figures.

The leading cause of death of IDF troops in 2019 was also suicide. That year saw the lowest number of casualties since the founding of the IDF, with a total of 27 soldiers losing their lives in 2019.

In comparison, of the 43 IDF soldiers who died in 2018, eight are suspected of committing suicide, two died in training accidents, eight were killed in combat, 10 died from medical reasons and 14 in traffic accidents. Another 41 soldiers were severely injured.

Two years earlier, of the 41 soldiers who died in 2016, 15 soldiers were suspected of committing suicide, nine were killed in military accidents, seven in civilian traffic accidents, six died due to medical reasons, and another four soldiers were killed in action. In addition, 43 soldiers were severely injured over the course of the year.