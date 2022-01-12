The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to negotiate plea deal in trial - report

Talks between Netanyahu and the prosecution reportedly broke down due to the former's demands to not be convicted or face any jail time.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 12, 2022 21:34

Updated: JANUARY 12, 2022 21:46
THEN-PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a hearing in his trial at the Jerusalem District Court last February. (photo credit: REUVEN KASTRO/FLASH90)
THEN-PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a hearing in his trial at the Jerusalem District Court last February.
(photo credit: REUVEN KASTRO/FLASH90)
Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu has been negotiating a potential plea bargain with the State Attorney's Office over the last few weeks, Maariv reported on Wednesday.
The talks between Netanyahu's defense team and the prosecution, which were held in complete secrecy, have broken down due to the former prime minister's demands to not be convicted or face any jail time.
Netanyahu reportedly instigated negotiations as he believes attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit, who will step down from his role at the end of January, is interested in finishing his tenure as A-G with a "clean slate."
The former prime minister hoped the short window of opportunity could be used to negotiate a suitable plea deal for himself, according to the report.
Mandelblit, on the other hand, refused to enter negotiations unless Netanyahu agrees to plead guilty on all charges and to be given probation, along with a hefty fine. When Netanyahu refused to agree to Mandelblit's terms, negotiations broke down.
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit talk at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem in 2015. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit talk at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem in 2015. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
However, it was also reported by Channel 13 on Wednesday night that the plea deal negotiations between Netanyahu and the prosecution are still ongoing. Netanyahu has reportedly agreed to plead guilty to the breach of trust charges and step away from political life for a few years as a compromise.
The State Attorney's Office refused to confirm nor deny the reports. "As a policy, we do not comment on private conversations held with defense attorneys," a statement reads.
Netanyahu was indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in the high-profile cases 1000, 2000 and 4000. The opposition head is currently on trial for bribery in Case 4000, the "Bezeq-Walla affair."
The initial stages of the Netanyahu trial started in January and May 2020, with the witness stage of the Netanyahu trial starting in April 2021.
Even after Case 4000 concludes, the prosecution will also be spending significant time making arguments against Netanyahu in the Case 1000 "illegal gifts affair" and the Case 2000 Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom "attempted media bribery affair."


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu court Avichai Mandelblit Netanyahu criminal investigations
