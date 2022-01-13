The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

What happens if Bibi goes? - analysis

History proves that the Likud leader post comes with the perk of getting to be prime minister. If Netanyahu really leaves the political scene, what happens?

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JANUARY 13, 2022 23:42

Updated: JANUARY 13, 2022 23:48
THEN-PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a hearing in his trial at the Jerusalem District Court last February. (photo credit: REUVEN KASTRO/FLASH90)
THEN-PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a hearing in his trial at the Jerusalem District Court last February.
(photo credit: REUVEN KASTRO/FLASH90)
Before it closed indefinitely due to COVID-19, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu ran regularly on a treadmill at the Knesset gym.
Netanyahu runs for a long time, while blasting Fox News loudly. Those who wait patiently for Netanyahu to stop running and give others a chance to run tend to eventually realize he is not going anywhere any time soon and give up.
That metaphor might have finally run its course, as he and his lawyers consider a plea agreement that would require him to quit the Knesset and leave politics.
Politicians were careful in responding to reports of progress toward a plea deal, knowing they have reason to be skeptical about the intentions of both Attorney-General Avichai Mandelbli and Netanyahu himself. 
But at least among leading figures in Likud, their skepticism could not mask their excitement. They have been waiting so long to finally get a shot at the once in a generation job of Likud leader. 
History proves that the Likud leader post comes with the perk of getting to be prime minister, as all four Likud leaders have been: Menachem Begin, Yitzhak Shamir, Netanyahu and Ariel Sharon.
PRIME MINISTER Ariel Sharon in 2006. (credit: FLASH90)PRIME MINISTER Ariel Sharon in 2006. (credit: FLASH90)
So if Netanyahu really leaves the political scene, what happens?
According to the Likud's bylaws, primaries within its party membership would have to be held within 90 days, though Likud leadership candidate Israel Katz, who is strong in the Likud central committee, believes that legally, the race must be held there. 
Regardless of where it is held, there would be many more candidates than just Yuli Edelstein, who is the only one who was willing to run against Netanyahu. There might even end up being a dozen, which would require a second round of voting among the two top finishers.
Whoever wins will try to form a government within the current Knesset, which has 72 right-wing MKs from Likud, Religious Zionist Party, Shas, United Torah Judaim, Yisrael Beytenu, Yamina and New Hope. 
One likely scenario is that the new Likud leader would build a 73-MK coalition with Blue and White and all of those parties except Yisrael Beytenu, which cannot coexist with United Torah Judaism and Shas.
The day after Edelstein announced his candidacy in November, New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar expressed his willingness to cooperate with any new Likud leader at The Jerusalem Post Conference. 
"If Likud will bring another candidate, it will be natural to cooperate, not only for New Hope but for other parties," Sa'ar told Post editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz. "Everything's open. If they elect another leader, everything will be open. Yuli is right by saying that the party's 'keeping Netanyahu will keep Likud in the opposition.'" 
The new Likud leader could also get greedy and decide he wants to win his own mandate to form a government from the people. In such a scenario, Israel would go to elections in the summer. If the Knesset disbands to go to elections, the rotation in the Prime Minister's Office would happen early and Yair Lapid would be prime minister until a new government is formed. 
The Likud candidate most likely to embark on that adventure would be Nir Barkat, who receives the most mandates in the polls among all the possible Netanyahu successors.
The final possibility is that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett fights for his political survival successfully and manages to keep his 61-MK coalition together. That would be harder without having Netanyahu as the coalition's political glue but it cannot be ruled out.
All of those options are of course dependent on Netanyahu agreeing to exit political life to guarantee that he would avoid jail time and Mandelblit being willing to acquiesce.
Until those things happen, Netanyahu will continue running, and all his potential future successors will continue waiting in frustration or just giving up. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset Likud
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Negev crisis: Seeing the forest for the trees - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

It's great that Israelis aren't politically correct - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin

Is there no solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? - Opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yuval Cherlow

How to navigate the COVID-19 'jungle' - opinion

 By YUVAL CHERLOW
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
4

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall
5

Hezbollah drone downed by IDF mistakenly reveals operatives' pictures

Hezbollah drone shot down by IDF, January 7, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by