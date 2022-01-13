What happens if Bibi goes? - analysis

Before it closed indefinitely due to COVID-19 , opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu ran regularly on a treadmill at the Knesset gym.

Netanyahu runs for a long time, while blasting Fox News loudly. Those who wait patiently for Netanyahu to stop running and give others a chance to run tend to eventually realize he is not going anywhere any time soon and give up.

Politicians were careful in responding to reports of progress toward a plea deal, knowing they have reason to be skeptical about the intentions of both Attorney-General Avichai Mandelbli and Netanyahu himself.

But at least among leading figures in Likud, their skepticism could not mask their excitement. They have been waiting so long to finally get a shot at the once in a generation job of Likud leader.

History proves that the Likud leader post comes with the perk of getting to be prime minister, as all four Likud leaders have been: Menachem Begin, Yitzhak Shamir, Netanyahu and Ariel Sharon.

PRIME MINISTER Ariel Sharon in 2006. (credit: FLASH90)

So if Netanyahu really leaves the political scene, what happens?

According to the Likud's bylaws, primaries within its party membership would have to be held within 90 days, though Likud leadership candidate Israel Katz, who is strong in the Likud central committee, believes that legally, the race must be held there.

Regardless of where it is held, there would be many more candidates than just Yuli Edelstein, who is the only one who was willing to run against Netanyahu. There might even end up being a dozen, which would require a second round of voting among the two top finishers.

One likely scenario is that the new Likud leader would build a 73-MK coalition with Blue and White and all of those parties except Yisrael Beytenu, which cannot coexist with United Torah Judaism and Shas. Whoever wins will try to form a government within the current Knesset, which has 72 right-wing MKs from Likud, Religious Zionist Party, Shas, United Torah Judaim, Yisrael Beytenu, Yamina and New Hope.

The day after Edelstein announced his candidacy in November, New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar expressed his willingness to cooperate with any new Likud leader at The Jerusalem Post Conference.

"If Likud will bring another candidate, it will be natural to cooperate, not only for New Hope but for other parties," Sa'ar told Post editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz. "Everything's open. If they elect another leader, everything will be open. Yuli is right by saying that the party's 'keeping Netanyahu will keep Likud in the opposition.'"

The new Likud leader could also get greedy and decide he wants to win his own mandate to form a government from the people. In such a scenario, Israel would go to elections in the summer. If the Knesset disbands to go to elections, the rotation in the Prime Minister's Office would happen early and Yair Lapid would be prime minister until a new government is formed.

The Likud candidate most likely to embark on that adventure would be Nir Barkat, who receives the most mandates in the polls among all the possible Netanyahu successors.

The final possibility is that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett fights for his political survival successfully and manages to keep his 61-MK coalition together. That would be harder without having Netanyahu as the coalition's political glue but it cannot be ruled out.

All of those options are of course dependent on Netanyahu agreeing to exit political life to guarantee that he would avoid jail time and Mandelblit being willing to acquiesce.

Until those things happen, Netanyahu will continue running, and all his potential future successors will continue waiting in frustration or just giving up.