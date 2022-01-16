The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Cold wave washes over Israel, streets flooded

Israel's weather made a wintery turn throughout the weekend and is expected to continue down this chilly path up until mid-week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 16, 2022 09:36
A man comically uses a kayak to navigate through a flooded Israeli street (Credit: Yaron Kdoshim/Hanekuda Journalists Network)
A cold wave hit Israel on Sunday morning with icy rains and flooding throughout the country.
Rain and intermittent thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the day, alongside strong winds nationwide and snow on Mount Hermon. The Golan Heights might also see some snow.
The Meteorological Service warned that there is a fear of flooding in the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea and until noon there is also a fear of flooding along the coastal plain.
The wintry weather caused massive damage throughout the country. In Kafr Qassem, the flooding of a road got a vehicle stuck, trapping a man and girl. They were eventually rescued by Fire and Rescue Services.
Notably, a rode in Petah Tikva flooded to the point in which one resident used a kayak to navigate down the road.
A car stands stuck in the middle of the road after streets flooded during heavy rains and storms throughout Israel, Kafr Qassem, 2022 (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE) A car stands stuck in the middle of the road after streets flooded during heavy rains and storms throughout Israel, Kafr Qassem, 2022 (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
Throughout the rest of Sunday, the rain is expected to weaken and eventually cease throughout northern Israel and, later, in central Israel, too. It will, however, continue being colder than is expected in the region.
Temperatures throughout the country will reach a maximum of:
  • Tel Aviv: 14 °C
  • Jerusalem: 7 °C
  • Haifa: 13 °C
  • Safed: 6 °C
  • Mitzpe Ramon: 9 °C
  • Beersheba: 15 °C
  • Eilat: 18 °C
Monday is expected to be colder than usual, as well. Tuesday, northern Israel is expected to see light rains at most which will continue into Wednesday, as well, alongside strong winds.
Maariv contributed to this report.


