Israeli pop star Noa Kirel makes surprise visit to children's hospital

Israeli pop star Noa Kirel made a visit on Sunday to Safra Children’s Hospital, a part of Sheba Medical Center in central Israel.

In a surprise visit to cheer Israeli children in the hospital, Kirel met 12-year-old Aya Abecassis, hospitalized in the hemato-oncology ward.

The Israeli music sensation sang and danced with Abecassis to her hit song "Million Dollar" and made a TikTok video with the girl, dancing to Kirel's new song "Thought About That."

"Thought About That" is Kirel's third international single, as the pop star attempts to break into the mainstream culture internationally, after quickly becoming Israel's biggest star.

Her first international single " Please Don't Suck ," published by Atlantic Records, was released in July 2021. A second English-language single, "Bad Little Thing," was released three months later.

NOA KIREL (credit: FLASH90)

Unfortunately, later on Sunday, Kirel tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, the pop star announced on her Instagram account.

Kirel previously tested positive for coronavirus back in August 2021, during her "Superstar" tour.