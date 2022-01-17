The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Palestinian hit by vehicle in Israeli police service dies of injuries

The relative, Hazem al-Hathalin, said Suleiman al-Hathalin was struck deliberately by the truck, which "ran him over with its front and back wheels" before driving away.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 17, 2022 13:41
Israeli soldiers stand guard between Jewish settlers and Palestinians from the West Bank village of Burqah on December 23, 2021. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers stand guard between Jewish settlers and Palestinians from the West Bank village of Burqah on December 23, 2021.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
A 75-year-old Palestinian has died of injuries received nearly two weeks ago when he was hit by a vehicle in Israeli police service in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.
Suleiman al-Hathalin, known to Palestinians as a veteran protester against Israeli settlements, had stood in front of a tow truck that had been sent to his village of Um El-Kheir on January 5 to confiscate unlicensed cars, a relative said.
The relative, Hazem al-Hathalin, said Suleiman al-Hathalin was struck deliberately by the truck, which "ran him over with its front and back wheels" before driving away.
Israeli police spokespersons did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment after the man's death was announced.
In a statement quoted by Israel's Haaretz newspaper on January 14, police said Palestinians had thrown stones at the truck and police forces that had accompanied it, making it impossible for them to stop and help a man who had climbed on the vehicle and fallen.
View of the Jewish settlement of Tekoa in Gush Etzion, West Bank, on November 15, 2020. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90) View of the Jewish settlement of Tekoa in Gush Etzion, West Bank, on November 15, 2020. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
The Palestinian Health Ministry said Hathalin died in hospital from injuries to his head, abdomen and chest. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Facebook that he "died defending his village."
Villagers said vehicles that police had sought to tow away were bought from Israelis at low cost after they failed to pass annual roadworthiness inspections in Israel.


Tags West Bank israeli police Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Amid antisemitic violence, Jewish solidarity is needed - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The loss of governability - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yohanan Plesner

Israel’s governmental institutions must be strengthened - opinion

 By YOHANAN PLESNER
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Noa Zilberman

Why your soft skills are your strongest skills

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
4

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
5

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by