Israel is not ready for the big earthquake to hit - analysis

The country's ambitious TAMA 38 project didn't touch buildings closest to the Great Rift Valley.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JANUARY 23, 2022 18:48
Members of the Knesset Honor Guard, Home Front Command, Firefighters, IDF and Israel's Magen David Adom Emergency Medical Services participate in an emergency drill simulating an earthquake near Ashkelon, on December 19, 2019.
Members of the Knesset Honor Guard, Home Front Command, Firefighters, IDF and Israel's Magen David Adom Emergency Medical Services participate in an emergency drill simulating an earthquake near Ashkelon, on December 19, 2019.
(photo credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)

The two earthquakes that rattled Israel in less than 24 hours should be a wake-up call for the government and security bodies to properly prepare for a large quake expected to hit the country.

Israel’s Geological Survey said that a 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck at 11:36 p.m. on Saturday night with its epicenter around 19 kilometers northeast of Beit She’an. Several hours later, around noon on Sunday, a 3.5 magnitude quake centered close to the city of Tiberias hit.

Though relatively small, citizens were evacuated from buildings in Beit She’an, Afula and other cities close to the epicenter. 

While earthquakes in the region tend to be small, experts have warned that Israel should expect a large quake measuring over 6 on the Richter scale to hit at any moment.

The country is situated along the Syrian-African fault line which runs along the border between Israel and Jordan, part of the Great Rift Valley, encompassing the area from northern Syria to Mozambique. 

Earthquake-induced disruption of Dead Sea sediments observed in the drill core.

The last major earthquake to strike Israel was in 1927, measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale, it killed 500 people and injured an additional 700. Another large earthquake, on January 1rst 1837, measured a magnitude 6.5 on the Richter scale and struck near Israel’s Galilee. It killed an estimated 6,000-7000 people.

The Israeli government has been funding earthquake preparedness projects and the Homefront Command has released an application for earthquake preparedness as well as trained over 74,000 students across the country to act as first responders in case of an earthquake to provide aid until professional rescue service teams arrive.

In 2005, Israel also passed it’s ambitious national TAMA 38 plan which promised large-scale reinforcements of older buildings in the case of disasters such as earthquakes across the country.  

The plan aimed to reinforce over 150,000 residential buildings, but in the 16 years since the plan began, only a few thousand buildings have been worked on. And most of them in central Israel, not in cities in the periphery like Beit She’an, Tiberias, or Afula that are closest to the Great Rift Valley and are likely to have the greatest amount of destruction from a large earthquake.

Thousands of Israelis along the rift are living in buildings that will likely collapse or be significantly damaged when the large earthquake will strike.

Brig.-Gen. (ret.) Zeev Zuk Ram (Vova), the former head of Israel’s National Emergency Authority (RAHEL), told The Jerusalem Post in a recent interview that while Israel is “ready” in the form of knowledge about where an earthquake might strike and where it might be stronger or weaker, the country is not prepared should one hit.

“We have a good amount of knowledge but to be on the safe side, we need to change all the information to operation,” he said. “We can’t say that we are prepared operationally. Our preparedness is really bad. Preparedness is not just about strengthening buildings and hospitals but the population has to be ready for when it happens.”

Though the IDF’s Homefront Command has held several drills and is considered one of the leading bodies in search and rescue and can be sent to disaster scenes, it will not be able to handle the crisis the country will find itself in after the shakes subside.

In August 2020, the Construction and Housing Ministry reported that while the Israeli government had allocated NIS 5 billion to strengthen buildings for earthquakes, only NIS 7 million had actually been transferred.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned last year that authorities and infrastructure in Israel are not prepared to deal with such an event and that immediate actions were required.

Speaking at a RAHEL conference, Gantz said that “the window of opportunity” to prepare for such a large earthquake is closing. 

“We don’t need more talks and warnings – we need immediate actions. We need RAHEL to gather all the different elements. In the past few decades our readiness for earthquakes was improved, but still – in Israel today there are some 80,000 housing units in severe danger of collapsing in case of an earthquake,” he said.

Comparing the situation to Israel's lack of readiness ahead of and during the current pandemic, Gantz said that unlike with coronavirus where authorities had time to learn about the virus and respond to it, “in an event such as an earthquake, there is no time…. Hence the preparation should start now.”



