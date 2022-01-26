Homesh yeshiva won’t be razed, Knesset House Chair states

The Homesh yeshiva won’t be evacuated, Knesset House Chair Nir Orbach (Yamina) said on Wednesday in the midst of a heated debate on the fate of the West Bank hilltop, located in the Samaria region.

“We from our perspective, and I am talking now as a representative of the Yamina party in the coalition, do not intend to evacuate Homesh,” Orbach said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

He spoke in advance of the state’s anticipated on February 6 to a High Court of Justice case filed by the left-wing NGO Yesh Din in 2019 about the state’s failure to abide by its own military orders and past court ruling with regard to that hilltop.

Israelis have been denied legal access to that hilltop since the IDF demolished the settlement there in 2005, as part of the Disengagement Plan in which 21 Gaza settlements were destroyed.

For over 15 years, a yeshiva has existed illegally at the site, despite multiple evacuations.

Destroyed religious objects after the Homesh Yeshiva evacuation. (credit: Courtesy)

The settlement itself was built on private Palestinian property which the IDF seized from the village of Burka in 1978 for military use that was then reallocated for civilian commuting in 1980.

In 2013 the High Court of Justice ruled that Palestinian farmers from Burka could access their lands, but the execution of that ruling has been problematic. At issue has been the IDF’s failure to allow access and violence that has occurred between settlers and Palestinians when access is granted.

Yesh Din turned to the HCJ on the issue of Palestinian access in 2019, but it did not specially request the demolition of the yeshiva.

It has been expected, however, that the state would address this in its response. Last month’s terror attack that claimed the life of Yehuda Dimentman as he left the Homesh yeshiva has given renewed strength for the battle for Homesh, which is located between the Palestinian cities of Nablus and Jenin.

His family has the government to authorize the yeshiva in his memory and rebuild a settlement there. It has been expected, however, that Defense Minister Benny Gantz under pressure from the courts will permanently evacuate the small modular religious seminary.

Bennett is under pressure from right-wing politicians including his own party to allow the yeshiva to remain on the hilltop.

“If you evacuate Homesh, it’s a withdrawal,” MK Orit Struck (RZP) said in the committee.

In December the Knesset rejected a declarative statement to legalize Homesh with 50 parliamentarians voting in support of it, and 59 opposing it.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said that the destruction of the Homesh Yeshiva would complete the 2005 Disengagement that was executed by former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and would be a statement in support of terrorism.

“We can’t afford to give a prize to terror,” he said.