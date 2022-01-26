The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Homesh yeshiva won’t be razed, Knesset House Chair states

For over 15 years, a yeshiva has existed illegally at the site, despite multiple evacuations.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 26, 2022 16:55

Updated: JANUARY 26, 2022 17:09
Border police and settlers clash at West Bank Homesh hilltop. (photo credit: Berla Crombie)
Border police and settlers clash at West Bank Homesh hilltop.
(photo credit: Berla Crombie)

The Homesh yeshiva won’t be evacuated, Knesset House Chair Nir Orbach (Yamina) said on Wednesday in the midst of a heated debate on the fate of the West Bank hilltop, located in the Samaria region.

“We from our perspective, and I am talking now as a representative of the Yamina party in the coalition, do not intend to evacuate Homesh,” Orbach said. 

He spoke in advance of the state’s anticipated on February 6 to a High Court of Justice case filed by the left-wing NGO Yesh Din in 2019 about the state’s failure to abide by its own military orders and past court ruling with regard to that hilltop.

Israelis have been denied legal access to that hilltop since the IDF demolished the settlement there in 2005, as part of the Disengagement Plan in which 21 Gaza settlements were destroyed.

For over 15 years, a yeshiva has existed illegally at the site, despite multiple evacuations.

Destroyed religious objects after the Homesh Yeshiva evacuation. (credit: Courtesy)Destroyed religious objects after the Homesh Yeshiva evacuation. (credit: Courtesy)

The settlement itself was built on private Palestinian property which the IDF seized from the village of Burka in 1978 for military use that was then reallocated for civilian commuting in 1980. 

In 2013 the High Court of Justice ruled that Palestinian farmers from Burka could access their lands, but the execution of that ruling has been problematic. At issue has been the IDF’s failure to allow access and violence that has occurred between settlers and Palestinians when access is granted.

Yesh Din turned to the HCJ on the issue of Palestinian access in 2019, but it did not specially request the demolition of the yeshiva.

It has been expected, however, that the state would address this in its response. Last month’s terror attack that claimed the life of Yehuda Dimentman as he left the Homesh yeshiva has given renewed strength for the battle for Homesh, which is located between the Palestinian cities of Nablus and Jenin.

His family has the government to authorize the yeshiva in his memory and rebuild a settlement there. It has been expected, however, that Defense Minister Benny Gantz under pressure from the courts will permanently evacuate the small modular religious seminary.

Bennett is under pressure from right-wing politicians including his own party to allow the yeshiva to remain on the hilltop.

“If you evacuate Homesh, it’s a withdrawal,” MK Orit Struck (RZP) said in the committee. 

In December the Knesset rejected a declarative statement to legalize Homesh with 50 parliamentarians voting in support of it, and 59 opposing it.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said that the destruction of the Homesh Yeshiva would complete the 2005 Disengagement that was executed by former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and would be a statement in support of terrorism.

“We can’t afford to give a prize to terror,” he said.



Tags West Bank homesh yeshiva students
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
3

NJ-Israel flight turns around after Israelis sneak into business class

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
4

Second earthquake in 24 hours felt in northern Israel

Beit She'an
5

Prof. Eran Segal: Decrease in Omicron cases expected later this week

Herzog hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of the Herzog Medical Center in Jerusalem, January 13, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by