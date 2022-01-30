Israel's Attorney-General race enters its final stretch

The race for replacing Avichai Mandelblit as Attorney-General entered the final stretch on Sunday with the Judicial Selection Committee picking three candidates to recommend to Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar and the cabinet.

The three candidates are lawyer Itai Ofir, former top Justice Ministry official Gali Baharav-Miara and Deputy Attorney General for international affairs Roy Schondorf.

Normally, the prime minister informally has de facto veto power, but with the split powers within the coalition, Sa’ar’s preference could be even more decisive than the formal power he is already given as the intermediary between the committee and the cabinet.

For an extended period, Sa’ar’s preference had reportedly been Miara. However, Deputy Attorney-General Raz Nizri had been at the top of the list as well since both names were recommended by Sa’ar on December 13.

Along with those two candidates, there was also Schondorf, Ofir, District Court Judge Michal Agmon-Gonen, Professor Ariel Bendor, Dr. Aviad Bakshi, former Knesset chief legal adviser Eyal Yinon and Hebrew University Rector Barak Medina.

In his six years in office, Mandelblit had a decisive impact on the country regarding indicting former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Shas party leader Arye Deri, former UTJ leader and current MK Yaakov Litzman as well as regarding coronavirus policy, the Jewish nation state law, the settlements, religion and state issues, the rule of law in general and in handling war crimes charges from the International Criminal Court.

Israel's Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Former conservative chief justice Asher Grunis chairs the committee which also includes conservative New Hope MK Zvi Hauser and moderate conservative and former justice minister Dan Meridor.

The other two members on the panel are Israel Bar Association representative Tami Olman and academic representative Ron Shapira. Olman is not known as being particularly conservative and has battled to defend the judiciary from attacks by former justice minister Amir Ohana.

To be recommended to Sa’ar, a candidate must receive the votes of four out of five committee members with the ideal situation being that the committee sends two or three names to Sa’ar, who then recommends one to the cabinet.

However, in some years the committee could not get four members to support any name and then the Justice Minister can take on even more room to maneuver.

It is also possible there could be an extended delay.

Sa’ar already appointed State Attorney Amit Aisman, who is not a candidate to receive the role permanently, on a temporary basis to fill Mandelblit’s shoes until March 1.

A similar dynamic played out when there was a deadlock on Supreme Court appointments with a temporary appointment used to delay the issue for months.

Also, Sa'ar is seeking to split the powers of the attorney-general into two separate positions, something which most or all of the candidates are expected to agree to even if the Knesset itself does not pass new legislation.

Former state attorney Shai Nitzan has suggested multiple models where the attorney-general could voluntarily yield some of his powers of prosecuting top ministers to current State Attorney Amit Aisman even without formal legislation.

The fact that the candidates lack criminal prosecution experience could also help pave the way for Sa’ar’s goal of splitting the position

It is unclear if Sa’ar has the votes in the Knesset to split the position since virtually all former attorneys-general, the Supreme Court and left-wing parties in the coalition are expected to oppose such a split.

Sa’ar did say in mid-December that he had the full support of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

In mid-December, Labor party leader Merav Michaeli said that she would continue to oppose any legislation for such a split in the Knesset. However, she said she would not comment on the candidates at this stage, which essentially means she is not exercising any public pressure on the issue.

Nizri has been a front runner for replacing Mandelblit from the start, in part because of his experience as both Mandelblit and former Attorney-General Yehuda Weinstein’s right-hand man.

Baharav-Miara is a private-sector lawyer at Tadmor-Levy & Co., but previously she was the head of Tel Aviv’s Civil Division and she continues to hold roles involved in public policy issues.

Meanwhile, Mandelblit took not-so-veiled shots at former justice minister and current Likud MK Amir Ohana and a variety of others in the political opposition who have attacked him for years as undermining the sovereign "governing powers" of the legislative and executive branches in instances where he opposed government policy as illegal or indicted ministers.

In his parting speech, Mandelblit told the cabinet, "There were those who tried to present their harm to the rule of law as an ideological path, under the slogan 'governing powers', but time after time we saw that the truth was that underneath everything was the desire to advance personal interests, which gravely harming the duty to the public."

In turn, Mandelblit was praised by Bennett, Sa'ar, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and other coalition members, and attacked by a variety of opposition figures, including MK Itamar Ben Gvir and Likud MK Dudi Amsalem.