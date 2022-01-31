Gas, electric, and food prices climb amid Consumer Price Index jump

Prices in Israel are rising, reflecting a global trend in increased prices brought on by supply shortages, steeper raw material costs, and decreased workforce availability, among a grab-bag of other causes. According to the Central Bureau of Statistics in Israel, the nation’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.8% in 2021 (and has since climbed another 0.1% to 2.9% as of January 30th).

Across the country, prices for products and services of all kinds are on the rise. Last month, one of Israel’s largest food producers, Osem, announced to supermarkets that it would be increasing the prices of its products by as much as 5%, citing an increase in the cost of materials, packaging, and transport. “This is unprecedented,” wrote the company in its announcement. “After an extended period during which we have absorbed the price increase, we are forced to update our retail prices.”

Additionally, the price of gasoline has spiked in tandem with the increased price of oil on global markets: according to the National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources Ministry, the maximum price of 95 octane gasoline is set to rise by NIS 0.34 to NIS 6.71 per liter as of February 1st at midnight. The price of one barrel of Brent crude oil is currently $91.31 at the time of writing; in the past week alone, the price has risen by $4.61, more than a 5% jump.

Similarly, as of midnight, February 1st, Israelis can expect a rise in electricity tariffs of 5.7% on average, according to the Public Utilities Authority. This comes as a result of the world’s rise in coal prices, from $86/ton to $226/ton in just one year.

According to the Public Utilities Authority, the rise in energy prices has led to a significant rise in electricity tariffs in many countries; more severely impacted are the UK (with a 34% rise), Sweden (35%), Belgium (18%), and Austria (14%). Israel is among the countries with lower increases, such as the Czech Republic (9%), Italy (6%), and Germany (5%); in part, due to its reduction of coal use in recent years.

Graph mapping Israel's CPI over the past 4 years (credit: COURTESY CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS)

While supply issues and raw material costs are partly to blame, the pandemic’s effect on consumers’ demand also plays a significant role in the CPI’s increase. “There are two trends [at play] on the side of demand,” said Prof. Danit Ein-Gar, from the Coller School of Management.

“The short-term trend is that there are people in desperate need of escapism and compensation during these last two years.” She suggested that there may be a rise in “compensation consumption”: people splurging on pricey goods as a means of distracting themselves from the dour conditions brought on by the covid-19 pandemic. Those expenses self-care treats may lead to a higher tolerance threshold, which could enable even steeper price increases.

While consumers may be able to rationalize spending in the short term, however, the situation may not last for long. “The long-term trend is that there are more and more people entering the low-income segment: people losing their jobs, people who invested in small businesses that went bankrupt, people getting sick - you have much more population with less money to spend on pricey products.”

In situations like this, said Ein-Gar, there exists a breaking point that spurs pushback from the public as the cost of living rises beyond a tolerable level. “That’s where the revolution starts; people start saying ‘we can’t live like this anymore’ and protesting, which can swing the government.”

As Israel’s CPI rises partly as a result of pandemic-induced consumer trends, so too does the country’s savings: according to the Taub Center’s State of the Nation Report 2021, high restrictions on areas where contagion is a heavy risk led to consumers saving more money, leading to an approximate 8.5% increase in gross private savings.

Speaking in regards to Israel’s rising prices, the report’s editor and co-author Avi Weiss suggested that things may not be as concerning as they seem at first glance. “It’s not so significant,” he said. “Prices in Israel went up 2.8%; but in the US and most of Europe, it went up a lot more than that. Israel got a relatively minor shock compared to other countries. We don’t know what will happen - maybe it’ll keep going up - but [the increased CPI] in 2021 is not something specifically important.”

He explained that a 2.8% increase keeps the country comfortably within the Bank of Israel’s projected 1% - 3% target inflation range. “For more than half a decade, since 2015, we’ve been within the Bank of Israel’s window; we’ve had [practically] zero inflation. To suddenly hit 2.8% in a single year, it’s not something that people should be getting excited about.”