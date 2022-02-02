Those who carefully read Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s speech about a new laser defense system will realize that less was promised than some of the loud headlines the speech produced.

Besides the positive value of trying to attract additional investment into these systems, much of the headline to the speech was a bluff because lasers are not predicted to provide a real defense against Hezbollah and Hamas for several years more than the one or two years that were tossed around.

Over the next five to 10 years, might lasers supplant the Iron Dome as the number-one missile-defense system, and should funds be thrown in that direction to get to that point sooner? Absolutely.

However, there needs to be honesty to the public about their limits.

Police officers check a unit at a laser system aimed to intercept incendiary balloons, near the Gaza border. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

If the project brings us into the age of Star Wars-like lasers protecting us some of the time, we will still be quite vulnerable for the foreseeable future.

Hamas, which had less than 20,000 rockets (less than one-seventh of Hezbollah’s rocket arsenal during the May 2021 Gaza War), showed that it could beat Iron Dome by focusing hundreds of low-quality rockets on one or two Israeli cities in a matter of minutes.

Already several years ago, top Israeli rocket experts had said that Hezbollah could fire up to 1,500 rockets at a time, which means that number is likely much higher now.

It took years and years – from the time when Iron Dome was tested with theoretical field tests, to the time it was deployed on a pilot basis to shoot down one or two real rockets, to the time that enough Iron Dome batteries were produced and enough IDF troops were trained such that it could defense multiple cities at the same time – not one or two.

And Hezbollah’s capabilities for beating Iron Dome, and likely the new laser defense, is not just based on volume.

It has somewhere between dozens to hundreds of high-quality precision-guided missiles that will be much harder for any Israeli defenses to shoot down and that are much more likely to hit sensitive targets, whether in Tel Aviv, Dimona or national airports.

Israeli defense experts have estimated that a war with Hezbollah would lead to thousands of dead Israeli civilians and massive infrastructure damage.

There is no reason to think that the new laser defense systems will change that scenario in the near future.

What is crucial about the laser system is that over a five-10 year period, Jerusalem can flip the trend of whose arms race costs more.

Currently, Israel spends $50,000-100,000 on Iron Dome interceptors.

Hamas spends $300-800 on its cheaper rockets with costs less well-known regarding some of its better rockets.

Laser defense systems will eventually save Israel tremendous amounts of money in defense.

But Hamas rockets are so cheap that lasers will save Israel money more than it will lead to bankrupting Hamas from being able to continue its rocket program

Hezbollah’s better rockets also cost somewhat more, but it already has between 150,000-170,000 rockets such that its arsenal and ability to threaten Israel will not really be harmed by Jerusalem’s advances in laser defense.

So will Israeli advancements in laser defense eventually be historic and lead to impressive budget savings? Definitely.

But does it change the entire game in terms of rocket threats from Hezbollah and Hamas? Not even close.