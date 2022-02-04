The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Labor launches Israel's first political digital platform

The platform enables party members to communicate directly with their representatives and propose parliamentary actions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2022 08:54
Labor head Merav Michaeli at faction meetings, December 13, 2021.
Labor head Merav Michaeli at faction meetings, December 13, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

A digital platform that will enable Labor-party members to interact directly with their representatives and take part in its daily activities was launched for the first time in Israel, the party announced on Thursday at a virtual conference marking 54 years since its founding and a year since its revival.

The new platform will allow party members to propose bills, queries and other parliamentary procedures; propose special discussions and day-programs in the Knesset committees; join their Knesset members' field tours; improve the general communication within the party, and learn about topics that the party is focusing on.

The system will strengthen the party's democratic character and enable every member to choose, discuss and call for action on issues that they care about, the party said.

"Labor continues to be the most democratic and egalitarian party in Israel," said leader and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli. "After bringing the first egalitarian party to into the Knesset, today we are instilling a groundbreaking system into politics that will significantly improve the public's connection with, and influence on, the Labor party's activity," she said.

Tags Labor Merav Michaeli digital
