Labor launches Israel's first political digital platform

A digital platform that will enable Labor-party members to interact directly with their representatives and take part in its daily activities was launched for the first time in Israel, the party announced on Thursday at a virtual conference marking 54 years since its founding and a year since its revival.

The new platform will allow party members to propose bills, queries and other parliamentary procedures; propose special discussions and day-programs in the Knesset committees; join their Knesset members' field tours; improve the general communication within the party, and learn about topics that the party is focusing on.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The system will strengthen the party's democratic character and enable every member to choose, discuss and call for action on issues that they care about, the party said.

"Labor continues to be the most democratic and egalitarian party in Israel," said leader and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli. "After bringing the first egalitarian party to into the Knesset, today we are instilling a groundbreaking system into politics that will significantly improve the public's connection with, and influence on, the Labor party's activity," she said.

Illustrative photo of digital files. (credit: PIQSELS)