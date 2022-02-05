Young woman shot in her car in Lod, in serious condition

A young woman in her twenties was shot in her car in Lod at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday night.

The victim is currently in serious and unstable condition with injuries to her limbs, according to MDA paramedics who arrived at the scene.

The shooter ambushed her near her home after the victim entered her car, according to Haaretz.

"The wounded woman, who was conscious, suffered a penetrating and bleeding injury. We immediately started life-saving medical treatment which included stopping bleeding and administering medication," said MDA paramedics Shir Haver and Shimon Farash.

The woman was evacuated to the Shamir Medical Center in Be'er Yaakov. Doctors at the site reported that the woman is "fighting for her life," according to Ynet.

Officers arrive at the scene in Lod where a woman was shot (Credit: MDA)

Police said they have opened an investigation and are searching for the shooters and collecting findings at the scene.