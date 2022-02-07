The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Biden vows 'full support' for Iron Dome replenishment in call with Bennett

The US president also noted he is looking forward to a visit to Israel "later this year."

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2022 02:24
Iron Dome missile interceptors (left) launch at Hamas rockets (right) on their way from the Gaza Strip into Israel last week. (photo credit: ANAS BABA/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
Iron Dome missile interceptors (left) launch at Hamas rockets (right) on their way from the Gaza Strip into Israel last week.
(photo credit: ANAS BABA/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden emphasized his administration’s “full support” for replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome system in his call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the White House said in a statement on Sunday.

According to a readout of the call, “the leaders discussed the shared security and other challenges in the Middle East region, including the threat posed by Iran and its proxies.”

“The president thanked the prime minister for his invitation to visit Israel and said he looks forward to a visit later this year,” the White House said, noting that they agreed that their teams would remain in close consultation. 

According to the statement, “the president underscored his commitment to expanding stability and partnerships across the Middle East region, as exemplified by the Abraham Accords, together with Israelis and Palestinians enjoying equal measures of security, freedom, and prosperity.”  

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia, the following day, about the hostage-taking at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. He first said it was too early to know ‘why’ the gunman ‘was using antisemitic and anti-Israeli comments.’ (credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS) US PRESIDENT Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia, the following day, about the hostage-taking at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. He first said it was too early to know ‘why’ the gunman ‘was using antisemitic and anti-Israeli comments.’ (credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS)

The two also discussed the recent US operation against the ISIS leader in northwestern Syria, “and the ongoing US commitment to protect the American people and support the defense of its partners across the Middle East region.”

“President Biden conveyed his unwavering support for Israel’s security and freedom of action,” the statement reads. Another topic of discussion was the tension along the Russia-Ukraine border

Iron Dome’s replenishment is expected to be back on the Senate agenda in the upcoming weeks. Last September, the House of Representatives approved a stand-alone bill to provide Israel with $1 billion for replenishing the anti-missile system. The vote passed with an overwhelming majority: 420 members voted in favor of the bill, and only nine voted against it.

In the Senate, however, Republican Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky blocked several attempts to fast-track the bill by unanimous consent. Paul said that while he supports the Iron Dome, he thinks “it should be paid for.”

“I think the American taxpayer dollars that pay for it should come from money that could go to the Taliban,” said Paul last October. He suggested taking the funds from some $6b. that was designated for the Afghan government. “That money, I think, could be spent on the Taliban, if we do not rescind that money.”



