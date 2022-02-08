Wolf Prize 2022 recipients announced, no Israelis made the list

There were no Israelis among the eleven recipients of the prestigious Wolf Prize awarded annually to outstanding figures in the arts and sciences.

The names of the eleven laureates for 2022 were disclosed on Tuesday at a festive event held in the President's Residence, where the prize winners are traditionally announced. This year's laureates reside in five countries - United States, Canada, Germany, Sweden, and Japan.

The esteemed International Wolf Foundation awards achievements in chemistry, physics, mathematics and architecture. The ceremony was broadcast live at 5 p.m. Israel time on a big screen at the President's Residence, and could be seen in Central Europe at 4 p.m. and in Eastern Standard Time areas at 10 a.m.

Education Minister Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton, who is also chair of the Wolf Foundation International Council's Board of Trustees, said that it was a day of celebration for the State of Israel and around the world. Harking back to the past, she said that Wolf Prize laureates revolutionized the world of science "and changed our lives" through their achievements which have contributed to humankind.

Laureates have come from all parts of the world, she noted, and have helped to form more connections for Israel.

Most were affiliated with universities or with other institutes of higher learning.

To Shasha-Biton, the essential factor bringing them all together is education, without which none of the laureates would have been able to accomplish what they have achieved.

"Our future is in education," she declared, emphasizing that education is the key to equal opportunity and realization of potential.

Nobel Prize and Israel Prize laureate Prof. Dan Shechtman, who is also a veteran Wolf Prize laureate, and is acting chairman of the Wolf Foundation Council, said that being awarded the Wolf Prize is the culmination of a long journey, one that includes quite a few difficulties, and not infrequently a sense of disappointment often in isolation, as he knows from his own experience.

It takes time for new ideas and inventions to be recognized, he said, and this can be a period of frustration, hope, persistence, determination and dedication.

Speaking as a world-renowned scientist himself, Shechtman stated: "Without the Wolf Prize, science would not be where it is today." The laureates, he said "are the best of the best."

Although there were 11 laureates, there were only five $100,000 prizes, due to the fact that in some categories there was more than one laureate.

The first of the prizes that were announced, was in Agriculture, with the laureate being Prof. Pamela C. Ronald, University of California, Davis - “for pioneering work on disease resistance and environmental stress tolerance in rice .” She is noted for her work in enhancing sustainable food security.

The Prize in Chemistry is awarded to professors: Bonnie L. Basler, Princeton University; Carolyn R. Bartucci, Stanford University; Benjamin F Cravatt III, Scripps Institute- “for their seminal contributions to understanding the chemistry of cellular communication and inventing chemical methodologies to study the role of carbohydrates, lipids, and proteins in such biological processes.”

Prof. George Lusztig, of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) who is awarded the Prize in Mathematics “for Groundbreaking contributions to representation theory and related areas” was described as "one if the greatest mathematicians of our times."

Physics recipients are Professors: Anne L'Huillier, University of Lund, Sweden; Paul Corkum, University of Ottawa; and Ferenc Krausz, Max Planck Institute for Quantum Optics and Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich - "for pioneering contributions to ultrafast laser science and attosecond physics.”

The Wolf Prize in Architecture for 2022 is awarded to three architects: Prof. Elizabeth Diller, Princeton University - “for her exceptional and influential work connecting architecture to artistic practice, engaged in the public domain”; to Prof. Momoyo Kaijima, Atelier Bow-Wow, Zurich Institute of Technology (ETH); and to Prof. Yoshiharu Tsukamoto, Atelier Bow-Wow, Tokyo Institute of Technology (TIT), Japan - “for their work that highlights the importance to Architecture of its ethnographic and in habitational characteristics, in their writings and practice.”

Shasha-Biton presented President Herzog with a file detailing the rationale behind the selection of each of the laureates.

"We must take the given reality of our world not as an intractable truth, but as a starting point for realizing our own visions," said Herzog. "There is a universal human impulse to become masters of our destiny, to push the boundaries of our imagination, and remake the world in the image of our wishes for ourselves and our children. For me, this is the essence of Israel’s story and also the story of our evolving world," he continued.

Relating to eleven recipients, who represent a broad range of fields, interests, and contributions, Herzog said that each demonstrates the exquisite qualities of intellect, curiosity, creativity, and dialogue, that have driven humanity forward. "Each of these laureates is a remarkable living testament to human ingenuity, which is constantly redefining the boundaries of what is really possible."

Herzog recalled that he had also had the pleasure of meeting the late Dr. Ricardo Wolf, a diplomat, inventor and philanthropist, who 44 years ago, established the prize. Wolf had served as ambassador of Cuba to Israel from 1960 to 1973, the year in which Cuba severed relations with Israel.

The Wolf Prize award ceremony is traditionally held in the Chagall Hall of the Knesset with the participation of the President of the State. A date has yet to be announced.