The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Four Bedouins arrested for Negev tree planting riots

Four Bedouins were arrested for attacking a Jewish journalist and torching his car during riots in the Negev.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2022 14:35
Israeli security forces clash with Bedouins during protest against forestation at the Negev desert village of Sawe al-Atrash, southern Israel, January 13, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Israeli security forces clash with Bedouins during protest against forestation at the Negev desert village of Sawe al-Atrash, southern Israel, January 13, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Four Bedouins were arrested for attacking a Jewish journalist and torching his car, among other violent acts during violence surrounding Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) tree planting operations in the Negev in January, the Shin Bet announced on Thursday.

The four suspects, Mahran Abu Adra, Bilal Abu Adra, Kerem al-Qadi and Ismail al-Qadi, also threw Molotov cocktails at a police point in Segev Shalom.

The four attacked and torched the car after realizing that the driver was Jewish, as many other youths threw stones and planks at the car.

The suspects also took part in other riots in Segev Shalom before they were arrested, throwing Molotov cocktails at a police point, setting tires on fire and blocking the access road to Segev Shalom.

Some of the suspects also took part in riots that took place in the Negev during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May. The case was transferred to the Southern District Attorney's Office, which is expected to file serious indictments against them.

Israeli police officers clash with Bedouins during a protest against tree planting by the Jewish National Fund, outside the Bedouin village of al-Atrash in the Negev desert, southern Israel, January 13, 2022. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90) Israeli police officers clash with Bedouins during a protest against tree planting by the Jewish National Fund, outside the Bedouin village of al-Atrash in the Negev desert, southern Israel, January 13, 2022. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

"The Shin Bet and Israel Police take all involvement of Israeli citizens in terrorist activity very seriously, and will continue to work to bring to justice those who work to harm the security of the state's citizens and security forces," said the Shin Bet.

Last month, violent riots broke out among Bedouin communities in southern Israel as KKL-JNF planted trees on land claimed by the Bedouin al-Atrash family.



Tags Negev Shin Bet police riot bedouin trees
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
2

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
3

Major study finds how the highest quality antibodies against COVID-19 are created

A model of the protein (the blue ribbon) and the DNA (the spheres) is binds
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

COVID: Vitamin D deficiency pre-infection may lead to severe corona case

Healthy Eating: Vitamin D saves the day

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by