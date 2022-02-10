Four Bedouins arrested for Negev tree planting riots

Four Bedouins were arrested for attacking a Jewish journalist and torching his car, among other violent acts during violence surrounding Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) tree planting operations in the Negev in January, the Shin Bet announced on Thursday.

The four suspects, Mahran Abu Adra, Bilal Abu Adra, Kerem al-Qadi and Ismail al-Qadi, also threw Molotov cocktails at a police point in Segev Shalom.

The four attacked and torched the car after realizing that the driver was Jewish, as many other youths threw stones and planks at the car.

The suspects also took part in other riots in Segev Shalom before they were arrested, throwing Molotov cocktails at a police point, setting tires on fire and blocking the access road to Segev Shalom.

Some of the suspects also took part in riots that took place in the Negev during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May. The case was transferred to the Southern District Attorney's Office, which is expected to file serious indictments against them.

Israeli police officers clash with Bedouins during a protest against tree planting by the Jewish National Fund, outside the Bedouin village of al-Atrash in the Negev desert, southern Israel, January 13, 2022. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

"The Shin Bet and Israel Police take all involvement of Israeli citizens in terrorist activity very seriously, and will continue to work to bring to justice those who work to harm the security of the state's citizens and security forces," said the Shin Bet.

Last month, violent riots broke out among Bedouin communities in southern Israel as KKL-JNF planted trees on land claimed by the Bedouin al-Atrash family.