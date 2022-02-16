17 Israelis detained for hate crimes against Palestinians in Huwara

Police detained 17 Israelis, mostly settlers, for hate crimes against Palestinians in the West Bank town of Huwara last month, the police said on Wednesday morning.

"During the past month, an undercover investigation has been conducted in the central unit of the Samaria and Judea District," the police stated.

The probe focused on an "incident of assault, participation in a prohibited gathering and damage to property from racist motives that occurred on January 24, 22 in the village of Hawara in Samaria."

At issue was an event in which a celebratory convoy of some 30 cars under an army escort on its way to the Yizhar settlement, stopped on Route 60, in the commercial center of Huwara, located in the Samaria region near the city of Nablus.

A store in Huwara in the West Bank is seen vandalized after an attack by Jewish extremist settlers, on January 24, 2022. (credit: HUWARA REGIONAL COUNCIL)

The Jewish extremist rioters broke store windows, stoned Palestinian cars, and in some cases, assaulted Palestinians. At least three Palestinians were injured, including a three-year-old, and some 25 vehicles were damaged.

The army did not arrest the rioters and escorted the convoy to Yitzhar after the event.

"This morning the investigation became public with the arrest of 17 suspects (including a minor) of residents of Judea and Samaria, Jerusalem" and northern Israel, the police said.

"The suspects are now being taken for questioning in the central unit of the district and depending on the development of the investigation it will be decided whether to bring some of them to a hearing in their case in court," the police said.