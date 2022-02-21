The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Seven arrested for sharing compromising media of girls, women

Seven men are accused of taking part in a secret Telegram group in which they shared compromising videos and photos of girls and women without content.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 11:56
The Telegram logo is seen on a screen of a smartphone in this picture illustration (photo credit: ILYA NAYMUCHIN)
The Telegram logo is seen on a screen of a smartphone in this picture illustration
(photo credit: ILYA NAYMUCHIN)

Israel Police's Lahav 433 unit arrested seven suspects for allegedly leaking hundreds of compromising photos and videos of girls and women without their knowledge in secret Telegram groups, an Israel Police Spokesperson reported on Monday.

Over the last week, Unit 105, which specializes in the protection of children online within Lahav 433, has been conducting an investigation based on complaints and gathered evidence. Investigators found that there was a closed group on Telegram in which the participants held conversations of a sexual nature and shared the photos and videos without the knowledge of their subjects.

According to the Videos Law, the sharing or publication of sexual videos without the consent of the subjects is strictly prohibited and can lead to a prison sentence of up to five years.

The suspicion is that the group has been active for months and over 170 videos and photos were shared in that time. Despite the anonymity of the group, the investigators were able to determine the identity of its members, three of whom are IDF soldiers.

After gathering statements from the victims, the investigation was made public and police officers arrested the seven suspects and confiscated digital evidence for the sake of the investigation.

Man in handcuffs - illustrative (credit: INGIMAGE / ASAP)Man in handcuffs - illustrative (credit: INGIMAGE / ASAP)

Another man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly posing as a 10-year-old and asking a nine-year-old girl for nude photos which he then used to blackmail her.

On Wednesday, the Committee for the Advancement of Women and Gender Equality took a tour of Unit 105. During the tour, they were told that the unit dealt with 11,771 cases in 2021 out of which, 77% of the perpetrators were male, and the rest were female.

Another report by State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman found that a quarter of victims being illegaly filmed and a third of online sexual criminal offenses are committed against a minor. 



Tags police sexual abuse online security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Why is no one talking about Iran digging a new unbombable nuke facility? - analysis

IAF fighter jet during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by