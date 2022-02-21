Committee appoints 4 new Supreme Court justices

The Judicial Selection Committee on Monday appointed four new Supreme Court justices to the Supreme Court, reordering the 15 justice body which sits atop the judicial branch.

The four are Judge Khaled Kabuv, Judge Ruth Ronen, Judge Gila Kanfei-Steinitz and private sector lawyer Yechiel Kasher.

Kanfei-Steinitz and Kasher are both viewed as moderate conservatives, ensuring Sa'ar has placed his stamp on the judiciary and moved it slightly to the right again, given that three of the four justices being replaced were affiliated with the activist or moderate activists wings.

Ronen was the main pick of Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and is expected to follow her moderate activist approach.

Kabuv has spent most of his career handling economic crime issues and has less well-known constitutional views.

SUPREME COURT President Esther Hayut presides over a court hearing. ‘I wonder where all the poison and hatred, which lead you to say such horrible things about people you do not even know, come from,’ she wrote to MK David Amsalem. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

But he is replacing Justice George Kara to fill the "Israeli-Arab seat" on the court and is expected to be somewhere on the moderate activist spectrum.

Kabuv will also be the first permanent Muslim Israeli-Arab justice on the court as prior Israeli-Arab justices were always Christian Israeli-Arabs.

Despite attempts to derail his candidacy regarding meetings he held with questionable Muslim activists, Sa'ar succeeded in pushing through his candidacy.

Though overall the court still leans slightly moderate activist 8-7, the scorecard is now closer than ever, with two new justices joining conservatives: Noam Sohlberg, David Mintz, Yosef Elron, Alex Stein and moderate conservatives Yael Wilner and Yitzhak Amit.

With Hayut and moderate activist Anat Baron due to retire in 2023, assuming Sa'ar replaces one out of the two of them with a moderate conservative, the court will flip to majority moderate conservative 8-7 for the first time in decades.

Despite the gradual change, Committee member Religious Zionist MK Simcha Rothman was expected to slam the choices as not conservative enough.

In contrast, the coalition's majority center-left parties have to date seemed at peace with allowing Sa'ar to continue to slowly move the court to the right, as long as the justices are not viewed as tied to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Last Thursday, Hayut fired back at Likud MK David Amsalem, rejecting his claims of discrimination against Sephardim in top court appointments in a rare public letter response to a politician.

The day before and leading into this week’s appointment of four new Supreme Court justices, Amsalem insinuated to the Knesset plenum that Hayut racially discriminates against Israelis coming from Middle Eastern and North African backgrounds.

None of the four justices appointed next come from Sephardic backgrounds, but most of the negotiations over the candidates revolved around right-wing versus left-wing issues, having a private sector appointment, having an Israeli-Arab appointment and equal opportunity for women.

The new group will check many of those boxes, but did not address the Sephardic diversity issue.

That said, the Supreme Court has had ethnically Sephardic justices, as do other court levels.

Amsalem on Wednesday seemingly called on Hayut to be more transparent with her feelings towards him: "What is Justice Hayut on? Instead of writing nonsense [in her judicial opinions], why don't you write 'Mr. Amsalem, I can't stand you: not the Amsalems and not the Machlufs."

"Nothing could be further from the truth," Hayut wrote in a letter. It is rare for a Supreme Court Justice to address a public official, especially in such a sharp manner.

"I wonder where this intense hatred comes from that brings you to say such harsh things."

The new appointments went through after several months of delay when Hayut, Sa’ar and the Israel Bar Association had agreed on three of four candidates but failed to agree on the fourth.

Adding Kasher onto the list appears to have solved the problem as he was acceptable to both Sa’ar and Hayut, but also checked the Bar Association box of having a private-sector lawyer on the court after multiple former justices with private sector backgrounds retired.

The deal also came after the Bar Association succeeded in getting one of its preferred candidates, Gali Baharav-Miara, appointed recently as the country’s new attorney-general.