The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Committee appoints 4 new Supreme Court justices

The Israeli Supreme Court is closer than ever to a conservative majority.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 13:46
THE SUPREME Court, Jerusalem: Critiques from Right and Left. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
THE SUPREME Court, Jerusalem: Critiques from Right and Left.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Judicial Selection Committee on Monday appointed four new Supreme Court justices to the Supreme Court, reordering the 15 justice body which sits atop the judicial branch.

The four are Judge Khaled Kabuv, Judge Ruth Ronen, Judge Gila Kanfei-Steinitz and private sector lawyer Yechiel Kasher.

Kanfei-Steinitz and Kasher are both viewed as moderate conservatives, ensuring Sa'ar has placed his stamp on the judiciary and moved it slightly to the right again, given that three of the four justices being replaced were affiliated with the activist or moderate activists wings.

Ronen was the main pick of Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and is expected to follow her moderate activist approach.

Kabuv has spent most of his career handling economic crime issues and has less well-known constitutional views.

SUPREME COURT President Esther Hayut presides over a court hearing. ‘I wonder where all the poison and hatred, which lead you to say such horrible things about people you do not even know, come from,’ she wrote to MK David Amsalem. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90) SUPREME COURT President Esther Hayut presides over a court hearing. ‘I wonder where all the poison and hatred, which lead you to say such horrible things about people you do not even know, come from,’ she wrote to MK David Amsalem. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

But he is replacing Justice George Kara to fill the "Israeli-Arab seat" on the court and is expected to be somewhere on the moderate activist spectrum.

Kabuv will also be the first permanent Muslim Israeli-Arab justice on the court as prior Israeli-Arab justices were always Christian Israeli-Arabs.

Despite attempts to derail his candidacy regarding meetings he held with questionable Muslim activists, Sa'ar succeeded in pushing through his candidacy.

Though overall the court still leans slightly moderate activist 8-7, the scorecard is now closer than ever, with two new justices joining conservatives: Noam Sohlberg, David Mintz, Yosef Elron, Alex Stein and moderate conservatives Yael Wilner and Yitzhak Amit.

With Hayut and moderate activist Anat Baron due to retire in 2023, assuming Sa'ar replaces one out of the two of them with a moderate conservative, the court will flip to majority moderate conservative 8-7 for the first time in decades.

Despite the gradual change, Committee member Religious Zionist MK Simcha Rothman was expected to slam the choices as not conservative enough.

In contrast, the coalition's majority center-left parties have to date seemed at peace with allowing Sa'ar to continue to slowly move the court to the right, as long as the justices are not viewed as tied to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Last Thursday, Hayut fired back at Likud MK David Amsalem, rejecting his claims of discrimination against Sephardim in top court appointments in a rare public letter response to a politician.

The day before and leading into this week’s appointment of four new Supreme Court justices, Amsalem insinuated to the Knesset plenum that Hayut racially discriminates against Israelis coming from Middle Eastern and North African backgrounds.

None of the four justices appointed next come from Sephardic backgrounds, but most of the negotiations over the candidates revolved around right-wing versus left-wing issues, having a private sector appointment, having an Israeli-Arab appointment and equal opportunity for women.

The new group will check many of those boxes, but did not address the Sephardic diversity issue.

That said, the Supreme Court has had ethnically Sephardic justices, as do other court levels.

Amsalem on Wednesday seemingly called on Hayut to be more transparent with her feelings towards him: "What is Justice Hayut on? Instead of writing nonsense [in her judicial opinions], why don't you write 'Mr. Amsalem, I can't stand you: not the Amsalems and not the Machlufs."

 "Nothing could be further from the truth," Hayut wrote in a letter. It is rare for a Supreme Court Justice to address a public official, especially in such a sharp manner.

"I wonder where this intense hatred comes from that brings you to say such harsh things."

The new appointments went through after several months of delay when Hayut, Sa’ar and the Israel Bar Association had agreed on three of four candidates but failed to agree on the fourth. 

Adding Kasher onto the list appears to have solved the problem as he was acceptable to both Sa’ar and Hayut, but also checked the Bar Association box of having a private-sector lawyer on the court after multiple former justices with private sector backgrounds retired. 

The deal also came after the Bar Association succeeded in getting one of its preferred candidates, Gali Baharav-Miara, appointed recently as the country’s new attorney-general.

 



Tags Supreme Court conservatism judges
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Why is no one talking about Iran digging a new unbombable nuke facility? - analysis

IAF fighter jet during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by