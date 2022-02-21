The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
NSO's Pegasus: A-G probe finds no illegal use of spyware by Israel Police

The announcement contradicted a series of reports by the economic newspaper Calcalist that 26 public figures had their phones illegally hacked.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 20:07

Updated: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 20:29
An aerial view shows the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel, July 22, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
An aerial view shows the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel, July 22, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

There is no evidence that the Israel Police used NSO's Pegasus spyware without a judge's approval, the criminal probe led by Deputy Attorney-General Amit Merari announced on Monday evening.

The announcement contradicted a series of reports by the economic newspaper Calcalist since mid-January, which claimed that some 26 public figures had their phones hacked illegally, including three former government ministry director-generals, prominent businessmen, media figures and more. Approval was given to hack into three of the 26 people, out of which only one was successful, the report said. 

"The technological probe showed that there was no indication that the Israel Police used the Pegasus system without a judicial warrant to hack into the cellphones of any of the people on the list published in the media," the report said.

"Furthermore, based on probes into every case where the information extracted from the system allowed it, no indication of hacking attempts were found."

The probe also investigated a separate hacking system that the police recently made operational. It did not say which system it was but stated that in everything related to the other system there were also no indications of hacks or attempted hacks of anyone on the list.

Newly appointed Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara seen during a welcome ceremony for her in Jerusalem on February 8, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90) Newly appointed Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara seen during a welcome ceremony for her in Jerusalem on February 8, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Technological experts from the Mossad and the Shin Bet assisted in the probe's work. The probe analyzed all of the available information from police logs and also received access to NSO's internal system. It also examined the three cellphones of the former D-Gs that were voluntarily handed over. 

Other than Merari, the probe was headed by two former Shin Bet heads of branches, Tzafrir Katz, who headed its technology branch, and Eyal Dagan, who headed its investigations branch. It was commissioned on January 31.

The team stressed that it did not examine cases where the police did receive approval to use Pegasus. They added that barring any new directives they will continue to investigate the police's use of hacking devices, including if people not on the list were hacked illegally by pegasus or other technologies used by the police.

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara on Monday night made her first public comments at the Israel Bar Association Conference noting that the prosecution report published an hour earlier found, "there was no indication that cell phones of the people named in media reports were infected. The findings speak for themselves."

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev said that the report was a "resounding acquittal" of the police.

"There are many people that need to bow their heads and apologize to Israel's police officers and their families - over 30,000 public servants whose reputations were dragged through the mud over every podium in recent weeks," Bar Lev wrote.

He said that he was committed to making sure the police acted properly but also to regain public trust.

"Together we will safeguard the democracy. Together we will defend the country," he wrote.



