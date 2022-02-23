Record amount of LGBTQ-phobia cases reported in Israel in 2021

2,971 cases of LGBTQ-phobic hate and violence were reported in Israel in 2021, the highest number ever reported, according to an annual report by the Nir Katz Center of the Aguda – The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel.

The figure marks a 10% rise compared to 2020 and means that, on average, a case of LGBTQ-phobia is reported about every three hours.

43% of the incidents took place within the victim's family, nearly twice the percentage compared to 2020 (28%). The number of youth who were thrown out of their homes due to their LGBTQ+ identity also rose by about 41% compared to 2020, with about 444 youth moving to hostels due to their identity.

Over a third (34%) of all the incidents reported to the Aguda in 2021 targeted members of the transgender community, marking about a 50% rise compared to 2020. Despite Tel Aviv having a popular image as being safe for LGBTQ+ people, more than half (50.5%) of the incidents targeting transgender people took place in the Tel Aviv area.

A little less than a third (29%) of the cases of transphobia took place within the healthcare system, followed by incidents within families (12%). A sharp increase was reported concerning LGBTQ-phobia in general in the healthcare system, with 7% of the cases taking place in the healthcare system, compared to less than 2% in 2020.

The LGBTQ-phobia experienced in the healthcare system included: prevention of receiving treatments due to a gender reassignment procedure, doctors who advise not to have sex between men and body and mental therapists who perform conversion therapies.

In August, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz released a series of new policies to make the health system more accessible for the transgender community, including increasing the number of sex reassignment surgeries and making the surgery more available. Medical staff will also be trained to better interact with the LGBTQ+ community and its needs.

The report by the Aguda also marked a significant decrease in the percentage of reports from the Gush Dan region, amid the development of over 70 LGBTQ+ communities across the country. About 35.5% of LGBTQ-phobic cases took place in Tel Aviv and surrounding areas, compared to 43% in 2020. About 15% of the cases took place in the Haifa area, about 10% took place in Beersheba and the south, 9% took place in the Jerusalem area and 4% took place in the Sharon.

Additionally, the number of reports received in June, when Pride month is marked, was 67% higher than the total average of reports received throughout the year. The cases during Pride month included: Pride flags vandalized, discrimination against LGBTQ+ people looking to rent an apartment, stone-throwing and WhatsApp groups calling to harm LGBTQ+ people, among other acts of hate.

About 41% of all the LGBTQ+ people who reported incidents were between the ages of 19 to 39, 25% were between 31- to 40-years-old, 20% were aged 41 to 55, 10% were under 18 and 4% were over 56.

“This is a resounding warning light to the state and government in a situation where community members are subject to hatred and ongoing incitement for no reason other than due to their way of life," said Hila Pe'er, chairwoman of the Aguda.

"In recent years, we have learned and strengthened as a community and we know clearly that as our struggle for security and equality progresses, so will the counter-movements increase the manifestations of incitement and violence against us," added Pe'er. "We are here to strive to change the harsh realities of life of our community members - anywhere and in any arena. We cannot be erased from the public sphere, our security in the public sphere can not be threatened and we will insist on the basic right of each and every one of us to personal security until there is an inclusive, accepting and tolerant reality here."

Incidents of LGBTQ-phobia can be reported to the Nir Katz Center on Aguda's website. The Agudah's hotline "There's someone to talk to" operates from Sunday to Thursday between 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and can be contacted through WhatsApp at 058-620-5591 or by calling *2982.