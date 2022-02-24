Israelis from Russia and the former Soviet Union rallied in Israel against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as the sun set on the first day of the war on Thursday.

In Tel Aviv at the Russian embassy, hundreds of protestors, mostly from Ukrainian background, waved Ukrainian flags and chanted that "Putin is a murderer, he is violent and dangerous."

Jerusalem’s Zion Square protestors rally against the war

The 30 activists came from varied backgrounds, but they all had friends and family impacted by the conflict, which brought them to the same conclusion: The war had to stop.

Rachelle, from Moscow, said that her friend in Kyiv “woke up from an explosion this morning,” to a nightmare.

“My friend in Ukraine tried to get to the border,” said Anastasia, a former journalist from Russia. “He has a baby, but couldn’t get into Poland.” She explained that they weren’t letting fighting-age men leave the country.

Mark Rosenkranz’s wife is from Kyiv. He says her family has been hearing explosions, and that the situation is “as if they were in the Gaza periphery.”

Valeria has friends and family in both Russia and Ukraine. She said it is not uncommon for Former Soviet Bloc Jews to have mixed heritage, and therefore mixed feelings.

“I’m glad to be in Israel because I would be torn to be in Ukraine or Moscow,” Valeria said. “I’m glad my grandmother isn’t alive to see this. She lived in Donetsk and loved Moscow. She would have been heartbroken.”

She said that she was “worried about friends and family in Ukraine. My friends in Russia are also against the war, but they can’t protest. They don’t want to go to jail.”

Others also shared that many of their relatives wanted to protest, but couldn’t due to restrictions in Russia.

“Half my family is against what Putin is doing,” said Anna, originally from Moscow. “The rest don’t want to think about it.”

“We’re like citizens from North Korea or Iran,” said Rachelle. “Our freedom of speech has been taken away. In the past, protesting wasn’t easy, but in the last few years the crackdowns have been harder.”

She added that she had “friends who have protested in Russia and have gone to jail,” so even though she knew the situation was different in Israel, “it made me a bit afraid to speak here,” said Rachelle. On Thursday night, there were reports of protestors having been arrested in Moscow.

Even though she was able to join the rally, Rachelle said “We feel helpless. We want people to know that we don’t support the war.”

Anastasia agreed, saying that she felt “as if we didn’t do enough. Maybe if we had protested more for [Alexei] Navalny, we could have done something,” she said, referring to the imprisoned Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist.

“The situation is that people don’t know what they can do,” said Anna.

Many of the protestors in Jerusalem called Putin insane and characterized the war as a needless conflict with a neighbor.

“People from Ukraine and Russia are really against the war,” said Mark Rosenkranz. “It’s not a war of nations. It’s the war of one person, who has gone crazy.”

“It hurts me that the dictatorship of Putin is doing to our neighbor, with who we share so much history,” said Evgeny Berenstein.

Not all Israelis from the former Soviet Union share the same opinions as to the Zion Square protestors.

Putin was perfectly in his right to regain control of Ukraine, said Dan, a Jerusalem resident originally from Belarus who made Aliyah in 1991. He likened the situation to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“What if Israel had given the Old City to the Palestinians in 2000, and now the PA was about to join an alliance with Hezbollah and Hamas? That would put an enemy right at the doorstep of Israel.

That’s how Russia feels about Ukraine joining NATO, and placing their influence right up against Russia.

He said that Ukraine was historically Russian territory and has regularly prodded and attacked Russia since it gained independence in 1991.

Eliyahu, also from Belarus, said that “there’s no right for Russia to start a war, just like there’s no right for Ukraine to fire artillery into Donetsk. There is a right [for independence] because most people there are for it and aren’t Ukrainian – And it was Russia first, not so long ago.”

“I’ve encountered a lot of Western Ukrainian antisemitism and Fascism when visiting. I think they deserve what’s happening,” Eliyahu continued, but thought that it was also “a shame that war has started and they couldn’t solve it diplomatically.”

Some of the protestors at Zion square believed that the situation could still be solved diplomatically, but required Israelis and the state to speak up.

“I feel that Israel hasn’t really responded on the Issue, even though it’s like Poland at the beginning of World War Two,” said Berenstein.

They also had dire warnings for what might happen if the conflict were to continue.

“It’s dangerous. You don't know what other states might do…In our region it’s Iran,” who might try to take advantage of the situation,” said Rosenkranz.

“I think it’s the beginning of something bigger. Ukraine is just the first step,” said Alex. “It’s part of an imperialist agenda, and it’s not just me who thinks that way. And we know how [Imperialism] ends.”

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.