The IDF Hosts Leaders from the Conference of Presidents

The IDF hosted a delegation of 49 leading members of the Conference of Presidents of Major America Jewish Organizations on Wednesday.

The Conference of Presidents aims to preserve and deepen the Israel-US partnership, keep the connection between Israel and American Jewish communities, and promote long-lasting stability in the Middle East.

The delegation visited the Home Front Command, where they met with the Commanding Officer of the Home Front Command, Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin.

"The IDF is honored to host this special delegation throughout their visit to Israel," said Gordin during the conference "The IDF values the efforts of the Conference to mobilize international support against the terrorist threats facing Israel.

"We in the IDF are grateful to have such a strong partner such as the Conference of Presidents working to help the IDF and the State of Israel. Through working together with America's Jewish communities we better preserve our heritage while securing our future."

The delegation then went to the Kerem Shalom Humanitarian Aid Crossing and was briefed on the IDF's humanitarian efforts both in Israel and the surrounding region.

In the evening, a Major General from the General Staff's Forum presented the group with a briefing on the IDF's strategy and future plans.

“The world does not truly understand the threats that Israel faces on a daily basis - both on the Home Front, or from further afield," said CEO of the Conference of Presidents William Daroff

"We are committed to ensuring our visit today, will help amplify appreciation of the IDF’s heroic efforts to safeguard the Israeli people while exhibiting an unparalleled concern for the well-being of the Palestinian civilian population.”