By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
FEBRUARY 28, 2022 18:11
Wed, March 2, 2022, 5 PM IL BA in Management and Liberal Arts
Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | 10 am EST |5 pm Israel time.

Attention upcoming high school graduates and parents – this Wednesday, March 2, Tel Aviv University invites you to learn about the all-new international BA degree in management and liberal arts offered entirely in English, in Tel Aviv, the heart of the Start-Up Nation. Program staff, faculty, and students will participate in this informative webinar.

Tel Aviv University’s BA in Management and Liberal Arts degree provides students with a comprehensive education in management studies, combined with a rich foundation in the humanities and social sciences. Offered as a joint program by Tel Aviv University’s management and humanities faculties, this degree gives students the competitive advantage in a global job market seeking employees with multi-disciplinary academic training. 

BA Program Details

• Double-major degree in 3 years (taught entirely in English) 
• Multi-disciplinary studies with an emphasis on entrepreneurship
• Seven unique Liberal Arts study tracks to choose from  

Join us Monday, March 2 at 10:00 am EST/5 pm Israel time to learn more about Tel Aviv University's International BA Degree in management and liberal arts! 

Click here for more information about TAU's International BA program in Liberal Arts.



