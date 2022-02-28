OUR STUDENT STORIES

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | 10 am EST |5 pm Israel time.

Attention upcoming high school graduates and parents – this Wednesday, March 2, Tel Aviv University invites you to learn about the all-new international BA degree in management and liberal arts offered entirely in English, in Tel Aviv, the heart of the Start-Up Nation. Program staff, faculty, and students will participate in this informative webinar.

Tel Aviv University’s BA in Management and Liberal Arts degree provides students with a comprehensive education in management studies, combined with a rich foundation in the humanities and social sciences. Offered as a joint program by Tel Aviv University’s management and humanities faculties, this degree gives students the competitive advantage in a global job market seeking employees with multi-disciplinary academic training.

BA Program Details

• Double-major degree in 3 years (taught entirely in English)

• Multi-disciplinary studies with an emphasis on entrepreneurship

• Seven unique Liberal Arts study tracks to choose from

