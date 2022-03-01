There may have been more than meets the eye with the visit to the Golan Heights on Tuesday by President Isaac Herzog.

Israeli media was informed of the visit on Monday night, with an embargo on any publicity related to it until after Herzog was out of the area.

On Friday, contrary to general practice, Herzog's office did not release the schedule for the president's activities in the week ahead, but there appears to be some degree of Israeli defiance in the fact that Herzog chose to go to the Golan only a few days after Russia characterized Israel's presence in the Golan as occupation, and declared that it does not recognize Israel's sovereignty over the region.

The statement appeared to be in retaliation for Israel's publicly proclaimed empathy with Ukraine in the face of Russia's assault.

Israel, which is on good terms with both countries, has sent both humanitarian aid and human resources to Ukraine and those of its neighbors who have opened their gates to refugees fleeing the conflict.

Addressing a group of local authority heads at Kibbutz Ramot, Herzog, possibly with Ukraine in mind, emphasized the importance of defending Israel's borders stating: “One cannot speak about borders, and about border defense or border security, especially here in the Golan, without saying a word about the IDF. In these days of global instability, we must remember—we must base our defensive power on ourselves alone." Quoting from Ethics of the Fathers (Pirkei Avot) Herzog said "‘If I am not for myself, who will be for me?’ That is the lesson of this era. The IDF must remain the best of the best, and therefore we must ensure it has the best people and retains the best people—so that they will continue to serve day by day, hour by hour. To risk their lives, in the hope that they will always return home in peace after defending the homeland.”

Herzog also spoke of the war in Ukraine with particular emphasis on the family of Roman Brodsky, the Israeli who was killed in front of his wife and children on Monday night during the hostilities near Kyiv. Herzog sent condolences to Brodsky's kin in Ukraine and Israel.

"This is a terrible tragedy: the personal tragedy of Roman and his family and the tragedy of the Jewish community and the Ukrainian people," said Herzog. " We are profoundly concerned for them. Together with the whole family of nations, I hope this war ends quickly.”

Although most of the restrictions pertaining to the corona virus were removed on Tuesday, Herzog felt that he must refer to how Israel had been affected by the virus during the past two years. During that time, he said, proof has been given to many people of the latent power and potential that local and regional authorities have. "The coronavirus crisis highlighted the advantages of local government and illustrated the irreplaceability of unmediated contact between citizens and local authority heads, and of the latent power of active involvement by local authority heads.”

At the Kibbutz, Herzog was shown a display of diverse local produce and products.

Afterwards, Herzog visited the Enlight Renewable Energy wind farm in the Valley of Tears (Emek HaBacha), where he enjoyed breathing the fresh unpolluted air, and where he also praised the Enlight initiative for its objective to minimize greenhouse gases and fossil fuel, which Herzog termed "the most harmful contributors to the climate crisis."

Concurring with the president, Enlight Chairman Yair Seroussi who has read the UN report on climate crisis, said that the report “warns that humanity will soon be unable to adapt to the repercussions of the crisis. Renewable energy is not a luxury; it is a necessity for future generations. It is also the cheapest. Time is running out, and it is hard to implement change. This is a ground-breaking project, and it is always difficult to pave a new path, but history remembers those who innovate and dare. The Valley of Tears (Emek HaBacha) has become the Valley of Blessings (Emek HaBracha), a place of inspiration for entrepreneurship and regional cooperation, for our common battle against the climate crisis.”

Continuing on his tour of the region, Herzog met with local farmers and spoke to them about the crops they grow, and what it means to them to live and work in the Golan.

Before returning to Jerusalem, Herzog voiced his pleasure at seeing young Israelis taking up the difficult challenges of agriculture despite its hardships.

"Today, you are following in the footsteps of the giants who first settled this place, and you have made it a flourishing garden," he told the young farmers and entrepreneurs. "You are in the place with the most pioneers in the country, and you must be the incubator for all of Israel’s genius in the fields of food, agriculture, and solar energy.”