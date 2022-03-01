The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Herzog visits the Golan Heights, possibly as a retaliation against Russia

The statement appeared to be in retaliation for Israel's publicly proclaimed empathy with Ukraine in the face of Russia's assault.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 17:47

Updated: MARCH 1, 2022 17:58
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on his visit to Ukraine, October 5, 2021. (photo credit: ORI LEWIS)
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on his visit to Ukraine, October 5, 2021.
(photo credit: ORI LEWIS)

There may have been more than meets the eye with the visit to the Golan Heights on Tuesday by President Isaac Herzog.

Israeli media was informed of the visit on Monday night, with an embargo on any publicity related to it until after Herzog was out of the area.

On Friday, contrary to general practice, Herzog's office did not release the schedule for the president's activities in the week ahead, but there appears to be some degree of Israeli defiance in the fact that Herzog chose to go to the Golan only a few days after Russia characterized Israel's presence in the Golan as occupation, and declared that it does not recognize Israel's sovereignty over the region.

The statement appeared to be in retaliation for Israel's publicly proclaimed empathy with Ukraine in the face of Russia's assault.

Israel, which is on good terms with both countries, has sent both humanitarian aid and human resources to Ukraine and those of its neighbors who have opened their gates to refugees fleeing the conflict.

Israel prepares to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, March 1, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Israel prepares to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, March 1, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Addressing a group of local authority heads at Kibbutz Ramot, Herzog, possibly with Ukraine in mind, emphasized the importance of defending Israel's borders stating: “One cannot speak about borders, and about border defense or border security, especially here in the Golan, without saying a word about the IDF. In these days of global instability, we must remember—we must base our defensive power on ourselves alone."  Quoting from Ethics of the Fathers (Pirkei Avot) Herzog said "‘If I am not for myself, who will be for me?’  That is the lesson of this era. The IDF must remain the best of the best, and therefore we must ensure it has the best people and retains the best people—so that they will continue to serve day by day, hour by hour. To risk their lives, in the hope that they will always return home in peace after defending the homeland.”

Herzog also spoke of the war in Ukraine with particular emphasis on the family of Roman Brodsky, the Israeli who was killed in front of his wife and children on Monday night during the hostilities near Kyiv. Herzog sent condolences to Brodsky's kin in Ukraine and Israel.

"This is a terrible tragedy: the personal tragedy of Roman and his family and the tragedy of the Jewish community and the Ukrainian people," said Herzog.  " We are profoundly concerned for them. Together with the whole family of nations, I hope this war ends quickly.”

Although most of the restrictions pertaining to the corona virus were removed on Tuesday, Herzog felt that he must refer to how Israel had been affected by the virus during the past two years. During that time, he said, proof has been given to many people of the latent power and potential that local and regional authorities have. "The coronavirus crisis highlighted the advantages of local government and illustrated the irreplaceability of unmediated contact between citizens and local authority heads, and of the latent power of active involvement by local authority heads.”

At the Kibbutz, Herzog was shown a display of diverse local produce and products.  

Afterwards, Herzog visited the Enlight Renewable Energy wind farm in the Valley of Tears (Emek HaBacha), where he enjoyed  breathing the fresh unpolluted air, and where he also praised the Enlight initiative for its objective to minimize greenhouse gases and fossil fuel, which Herzog termed "the most harmful contributors   to the climate crisis."

Concurring with the president, Enlight Chairman Yair Seroussi who has read the UN report on climate crisis, said that the report “warns that humanity will soon be unable to adapt to the repercussions of the crisis. Renewable energy is not a luxury; it is a necessity for future generations. It is also the cheapest. Time is running out, and it is hard to implement change. This is a ground-breaking project, and it is always difficult to pave a new path, but history remembers those who innovate and dare. The Valley of Tears (Emek HaBacha) has become the Valley of Blessings (Emek HaBracha), a place of inspiration for entrepreneurship and regional cooperation, for our common battle against the climate crisis.”

Continuing on his tour of the region, Herzog met with local farmers and spoke to them about the crops they grow, and what it means to them to live and work in the Golan.

Before returning to Jerusalem, Herzog voiced his pleasure at seeing young Israelis taking up the difficult challenges of agriculture despite its hardships. 

"Today, you are following in the footsteps of the giants who first settled this place, and you have made it a flourishing garden," he told the young farmers and entrepreneurs. "You are in the place with the most pioneers in the country, and you must be the incubator for all of Israel’s genius in the fields of food, agriculture, and solar energy.”



Tags Golan Heights entrepreneurship in israel agriculture Russia-Israel Headline Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
2

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
3

After Ukraine, Russia warns Finland of 'military repercussions' if it joins NATO

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin
4

Russia, Ukraine say open to talks as combat continues outside Kyiv

Service members gather in a square during head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov's address, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine, in Grozny, Russia February 25, 2022.
5

Here's how to checkmate Putin - chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by